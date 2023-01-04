99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Minnesota
Rochester man suspected in Moorhead and Minneapolis death

Police said Idris Haji-Mohamed was arrested after a Friday night, Dec. 30, shooting near the U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

Crime
April Baumgarten
By April Baumgarten
January 04, 2023 10:35 AM
MINNEAPOLIS — A 28-year-old Rochester, Minnesota, man accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Moorhead was arrested on suspicion of a murder in Minneapolis over the weekend.

The Minneapolis Police Department booked Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed into the Hennepin County Jail at 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, according to jail records.

A criminal complaint was not filed as of Monday, Jan. 2, but police announced Haji-Mohamed was arrested after a Friday night, Dec. 30, shooting near the U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

Police said the victim was in his 20s and was sitting in a running car in a parking lot. The victim's name was not released.

haji mohamed.jpg
Idris Haji-Mohamed.
Clay County Jail photo

Haji-Mohamed also faces a first-degree murder charge in Clay County District Court. He initially was arrested on second-degree murder but was released from the Clay County Jail in September 2021 after posting a $1 million bond.

A grand jury indicted him on the stiffer charge of first-degree murder on Nov. 19, 2021. A judge sent him back to jail and ordered he be held on an additional $750,000 bond.

He posted that amount in December 2021 and was released from the Clay County Jail.

Clay County prosecutors allege he shot 32-year-old Abdi Mohamed Abdi multiple times on Sept. 10, 2021, in a Moorhead apartment parking lot at 17th Street South and 30th Avenue South.

Ibrahim Abdiaziz Isaac, 31, helped Haji-Mohamed by driving him from St. Cloud, Minnesota, to the Fargo-Moorhead area the day of the shooting, according to prosecutors. Isaac bought a black 2015 Chrysler 200 and gave the vehicle to Haji-Mohamed, court documents alleged.

The vehicle was used in the Moorhead shooting, according to police.

Isaac waived his right to a jury trial and asked Judge Greta Smolnisky to decide the case. The judge found Isaac guilty of aiding and abetting murder in the first degree after a six-day trial that began Dec. 1.

Isaac has asked for a new trial. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27.

Related Topics: MOORHEADMINNEAPOLISCRIME AND COURTSSHOOTINGS
April Baumgarten
By April Baumgarten
April Baumgarten joined The Forum in February 2019 as an investigative reporter. She grew up on a ranch 10 miles southeast of Belfield, N.D., where her family raises Hereford cattle. She double majored in communications and history/political science at the University of Jamestown, N.D.
