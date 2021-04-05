Rochester mosque to host community vaccination clinic
All members of the community 18+, regardless of faith, can sign up to be vaccinated at Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq – Rochester.
Members of the community have another opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccination this Thursday.
Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq – Rochester, in collaboration with Abu Huraira Islamic Center and the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, will host a community vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
The mosque at 17 N. Broadway Ave. has 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson is the single dose vaccine.
Anyone 18 or older can register to be vaccinated, regardless of their faith.
Sign up information can be found at https://rochestermosque.org/vac.
Judges on the panel said they respected the Legislature's authority to craft new political districts but stood ready to step in if partisan disagreements got in the way.
The pandemic stalled out donations over the last several months, causing hospitals to operate with lower supplies available.
The Biden administration has backed the state's bid and approved funding to set up a U.S. pavilion for the expo at the 2025 exhibition in Osaka.
The bodies of twin brothers Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, 68, were discovered inside the house at 5728 Industrial Road in Canosia Township at approximately 11:46 a.m. Saturday.