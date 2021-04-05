Rochester mosque to host community vaccination clinic

Members of the community have another opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccination this Thursday.

Masjed Abubakr Al-Seddiq – Rochester, in collaboration with Abu Huraira Islamic Center and the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, will host a community vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

The mosque at 17 N. Broadway Ave. has 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson is the single dose vaccine.

Anyone 18 or older can register to be vaccinated, regardless of their faith.

Sign up information can be found at https://rochestermosque.org/vac.