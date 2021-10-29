Rochester will be well-represented at Class AAA state cross country meet

OWATONNA -- All three of Rochester’s public high schools will be represented at next week’s Class AAA state cross country meets.

Century had a pair of girls runners qualify for state during Thursday’s Section 1AAA meet at Brooktree Golf Course, while John Marshall and Mayo both had one boys runner qualify for the AAA state meet.

Century will send a pair of young runners to state, as freshman Jazzlyn Hanenberger and eighth-grader Clara Rock both qualified for the Class AAA girls state meet, which is set for a 10:30 a.m. start on Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

Hanenberger ran a strong race Thursday in Owatonna, placing sixth overall in 19:13.89. Rock wasn’t far behind, finishing in 12th place with a time of 19:54.26. A third Century runner, freshman Sophia Comfere, narrowly missed a trip to state. She placed 17th in 20:07.27, just one spot out of a state berth.

Farmington breezed to the section team championship, finishing with 38 points and three of the top seven individuals in the section. The Tigers were led by section runner-up Mackenzy Lippold (18:58.71). Lakeville South’s Claire Vukovics captured the section championship, finishing in 18:50.56.

South finished as the team runner-up, while Century placed third. Mayo finished seventh and John Marshall eighth.

Mayo’s top finisher was junior Catherine Stacy, who placed 25th (20:27.52), while JM was led by junior Ava Fevold (34th, 21:09.00).

Eick, Gwaltney advance

Rochester John Marshall’s Garrett Eick and Rochester Mayo’s Ryan Gwaltney finished in a tight pack of runners near the front of the pack in the Section 1AAA boys cross country race on Tuesday at Brooktree Golf Course.

They didn’t have to wonder for long if they had extended their seasons.

Both runners safely qualified for the Class AAA boys state meet. Eick placed 10th in the section meet (16:52.43), while Gwaltney finished 12th (16:53.64).

They will run in the very first Class AAA state meet, on Saturday, Nov. 6, at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Cross country expanded to three classes this year, and the Class AAA boys race will be the first of the day next Saturday, set to start at 9:30 a.m.

Lakeville North (28 points) and Lakeville South (60) qualified as teams. North had the top three finishers in the meet, led by section champion Andrew Casey (16:07.64).

Century’s top runner was Richard Kariuki, who placed 24th (17:22.78).

Mayo finished fifth in the team standings (138 points), followed by Century in sixth (147) and JM in seventh (160).

SECTION 1AAA GIRLS

TEAM TOTALS

*1. Farmington 38, *2. Lakeville South 55, 3. Century 80, 4. Northfield 83, 5. Owatonna 114, 6. Lakeville North 180, 7. Mayo 182, 8. John Marshall 234.

* -- state-meet qualifier

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 20)

1. Claire Vukovics (LS) 18:50.56, 2. Mackenzy Lippold (Farm) 18:58.71, 3. Avery Heinz (LS) 19:04.52, *4. Caley Graber (Nfld) 19:06.22, 5. Mariah Fenske (Farm) 19:13.16, *6. Jazzlyn Hanenberger (Cent) 19:13.89, 7. Lauren Lansing (Farm) 19:17.00, *8. Savanna Varbanov (LN) 19:18.26, *9. Carsyn Brady (Owat) 19:37.69, 10. Brycelyn Brewster (LS) 19:43.22, 11. Marianah Scott (Farm) 19:52.70, *12. Clara Rock (Cent) 19:54.26, 13. Sophia Venning (Farm) 19:58.00, 14. Lindsey Woestehoff (Farm) 19:58.69, 15. Annabelle King (LS) 20:04.28, *16. Anna Cox (Owat) 20:04.38, 17. Sophia Comfere (Cent) 20:07.27, 18. Addison Enfield (Nfld) 20:07.55, 19. Clara Lippert (Nfld) 20:09.24, 20. Adriana Fleming (Nfld) 20:10.39.

* -- state-meet qualifier

FULL SECTION 1AAA RESULTS: WayzataResults.com

SECTION 1AAA BOYS

TEAM TOTALS

*1. Lakeville North 28, *2. Lakeville South 60, 3. Owatonna 66, 4. Farmington 126, 5. Mayo 138, 6. Century 147, 7. John Marshall 160, 8. Northfield 168.

* -- state-meet qualifier

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 15)

1. Andrew Casey (LN) 16:07.64, 2. Bryce Stachewicz (LN) 16:13.54, 3. Niko Angel (LN) 16:14.61, *4. Preston Meier (Owt) 16:29.15, 5. Ethan Starfield (LS) 16:31.52, *6. Connor Ginskey (Owt) 16:36.19, 7. Ethan Kimmel (LN) 16:36.91, 8. Alberto Fuentes (LS) 16:41.91, 9. Matthew Whittaker (LS) 16:45.31, *10. Garrett Eick (JM) 16:52.43, *11. Mason Sullivan (Farm) 16:53.48, *12. Ryan Gwaltney (Mayo) 16:53.64, *13. Nathan Amundson (Nfld) 16:56.26, 14. Brayden Williams (Owt) 16:59.95, 15. John Glick (LN) 17:06.40.

* -- state-meet qualifier

FULL SECTION 1AAA RESULTS: WayzataResults.com