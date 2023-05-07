School's out forever in Halstad, but town determined to repurpose its building

HALSTAD, Minn. — Lucas Spaeth has a tall order to fill.

Or, more accurately, a sprawling order to fill.

The superintendent of utilities in the northwestern Minnesota town of Halstad needs to find the best way to use the 62,000-square-foot building that used to house its school.

In 2018, Halstad graduated its last senior class of 11 students and closed its doors for good. Most Halstad kids now travel about 20 miles to attend Ada-Borup-West in Ada.

This left the community of 579 to face a predicament that has become all too familiar for small rural communities across the country these days. Consolidations force some schools to shutter, leaving school districts and city officials to grapple with the responsibility of maintaining large, empty buildings — some with aging roofs and temperamental HVAC systems.

Long, locker-lined hallways, which once brimmed with youthful energy and chatter, are now silent. They seem almost like poignant museums, their trophy cases still bearing awards and statuettes from championships barely remembered, their halls lined with senior composites of bouffanted or bowtied graduates from decades past.

But this Norman County town isn’t about to turn this large property into a storehouse for cobwebs and dust.

Lucas Spaeth's image is reflected in the trophy case as he prepares to enter the gym in the Halstad, Minn., school, now known as Landmark. David Samson/The Forum

Lately, one part of Spaeth’s job description has involved finding ways to repurpose its school buildings and grounds.

He’s had some success, too. The school’s former shop/garage area is now being leased by the Sheet Metal Air Rail and Transportation Local 10 to serve as a training center for its apprentices.

City officials are also working to fill the space with everything from a business incubator or town post office to a summertime youth-program center.

The building has even received a rebranding. Instead of “the old Halstad school,” it is now known as Landmark.

“We used the name Landmark because it’s been such a landmark in our community,” says Terri Trygg, Halstad’s city clerk. “The school was one of the longest-standing buildings in our town. It is such a cool, old building, built in 1905. We had plans for a Landmark library, Landmark fitness center, it could just go on and on … we’re open to any ideas.”

The little town that could

Obviously, this little town is determined — and ambitious.

“The city has been progressive for years and years and years. I’ve always appreciated that, coming in from the outside,” says Spaeth, a Mahnomen, Minnesota, native.

City officials haven’t resigned themselves to the pessimistic view that “the brain drain” is inevitable or that rural living is destined for obsolescence.

Instead, they quote experts like Ben Winchester, a senior research fellow for University of Minnesota Extension who has become known for his presentation, “Rewriting the Rural Narrative.”

Winchester says the U.S. rural population has grown 11% since 1970, partly because many urban areas in outlying metropolitan areas were once considered rural.

He also says the number of rural households have remained steadfast, even if the number of family members living within those homes have decreased.

And he points out that rural areas are gaining residents in their 30s, 40s and 50s — primarily to seek a safer environment, a simpler pace of life and lower housing costs.

That includes people like Jeremy and Kristi Melting, two working professionals who moved their family back to their hometown here in 2017.

The Meltings had lived and worked in major metro areas around the country, where Kristi, a master hair colorist, managed major Aveda studios and Jeremy worked in staff recruitment.

They returned home six years ago, when their youngest son, Sam, was entering sixth grade.

“I was getting tired,” Kristi explains from her business, Vibrant Salon, along Third Street West, one of Halstad’s main drags.

Since opening Vibrant’s doors, Kristi has never lacked for customers. She draws clients from neighboring communities to serve an average of 110 unique customers every month.

Kristi Melting's Vibrant Salon is located 109 3rd St. W. in Halstad, Minn. The Meltings have lived all over the country, but moved back to their hometown in 2017 and have successfully run businesses here ever since. David Samson/The Forum

She could be even busier — and has even remodeled her space to make room for additional chairs.

But the real challenge is attracting another stylist to the small town. “I’ve been looking for someone for over a year,” she says.

From Halstad, Jeremy Melting was able to start his own recruitment business, OnDeck Recruiting , in which he specializes in executive search for mid-senior-level resources.

He has not found his small-town location to be a deterrent.

“I was able to have business continuity after moving back to my hometown because the local internet and telecom services provided by the Halstad Telephone Company are exceptional,” he says. “Plus, with Halstad being at the intersection of Highway 75 and Highway 200, I can have in-person business meetings in Moorhead, Fargo or Grand Forks within 45-60 minutes leaving my house.”

Not your dad’s phone company

Aware of the vitality, talent and tax base that newcomers can bring into their fold, Halstad city officials are working hard to attract more people like the Meltings.

They’ve instituted a free lot program , which offers free land for newcomers to build, along with perks like waiving of electrical, water and sewer connection fees, city tax abatements and two years of deferred special assessments.

They are working to form a rural water district that would improve the quality of water both in the city and the rural areas of Clay, Norman and Polk counties.

And the Halstad Telephone Company, despite its old-timey name, was actually an early adopter of a fiberoptic network.

Its reach spans from north of East Grand Forks to the Hillsboro area and north of Crookston, says Mark Forseth, HTC's CEO. With the aid of federal grants, its service will eventually stretch as far south as Harwood.

Brandon Mickelson is a Halstad native who has worked his way up to be operations manager of the Halstad Telephone Company. David Samson/The Forum

HTC’s internet speed has been 1-gig since since 2012 and it now offers 10-gig speeds to individuals and small businesses, says Brandon Mickelson, a hometown boy. Mickelson’s first job out of high school was with the phone company and he’s now the operations manager.

“If it’s a large industrial or data center, whatever they need, we can get them —whether that’s 100 gig or 400 gig,” Mickelson says.

Halstad also has a new Valley General grocery/hardware store , which is so well-stocked that locals call it “the mini-Walmart.”

Even so, they face challenges common to many outlying communities. The townspeople desperately missed their restaurant, which closed for good in 2017, Jeremy says.

But in the last couple of years, Brock Robertson, who also runs The Zone in West Fargo, bought the bar along Highway 75, the main artery which runs through Halstad. He named it The Zone 75, did major renovations and has worked steadily to expand food options, including a weekly rib night.

Brock Robertson operates The Zone 75 in Halstad, Minn., and is continually working to expand food and entertainment options there. David Samson/The Forum

Old school, new mission

Meanwhile, the Landmark’s calendar is already filling up with community events, including volleyball and pickleball tournaments, vendor fairs, yoga classes, kids’ cooking classes, 4-H meetings and a pop-up bakery.

In addition, there are special events on the docket, like a Halloween party and haunted house, festival of trees and an adult prom.

The city bought the building from the school district in June of 2021 for $1. The school also provided $50,000 in operation funds to help Halstad leaders repurpose the building. “We still are operating with those funds,” Spaeth says.

City officials have also applied for multiple grants to help fund projects like enhanced accessibility for people with disabilities, the designation of the building as an emergency shelter and a senior center.

The Dekko Foundation, representing the late Chester Dekko, an Ada native who became a successful businessman, has awarded $50,000 to Landmark to help get the project off the ground. If the Landmark committee raises another $50,000, they will match it again, Trygg says.

The gym and weight room were the first section to be opened up to community members. “That was the main grab from the public was, ‘I want to bring my kids up there or I want to go up there and work out,’” Spaeth says.

Community members buy quarterly or annual memberships to receive a key fob, which provides access to the gym and fitness room. The memberships generate about $12,000 in income annually, Spaeth says.

And that’s just the beginning. There are also plans for:

Attracting a developer who could convert some of Landmark’s square footage and adjoining green space into living areas. “Houses sell really quickly in our town so there aren’t many available homes,” says Trygg, adding that green space could possibly provide land for patio or twin homes for the elderly.

Requesting RFPs from business owners who would like to set up operations in Landmark’s business incubator. RFP deadline is May 31.

Using a $2,000 grant from the Norman County Shock & Awe Youth Philanthropy group to expand summertime youth programming into afternoons. Although Halstad has no shortage of volunteers who are willing to help out with the program, Spaeth says they are looking to hire a coordinator to oversee the whole operation.

Considering the feasibility of moving some community offices, such as the post office, into a portion of the Landmark.

Using areas like the former “community room” for meeting spaces and kids’ cooking classes. Although there are meeting spaces elsewhere, Spaeth says he believes there is enough demand for even more gathering spaces. “We have maybe 900 people in surrounding townships and counties, so there are enough people so that we need more than a couple of meeting spaces,” he says.

A ‘SMART’ place to learn

Perhaps the most successful city-tenant relationship has been with “SMART Local 10,” training center, where the Union of Sheet Metal Air Rail and Transportation workers volunteer to train its apprentices.

The school’s 6,000-square foot shop and garage space has been transformed into a training facility, complete with multiple welding stations, plasma cutting tables and all the necessary equipment needed for an aspiring sheet metal worker who wants to hit the ground running after completing their apprenticeship.

Landmark has made a five-year agreement to house the SMART Joint Apprenticeship Training Facility, where apprentices spend 192 hours in classroom work and many more than that working hands-on under the supervision of seasoned union sheet metal workers.

Adam Bryn from Argusville and Bryan Hanson from Grand Forks cut metal at the Sheet Metal Air Rail and Transportation Local 10 Joint Apprenticeship Training Facility located in the shop of the former school building in Halstad, Minn. It's just one of the ways in which the City of Halstad has worked to repurpose the 62,000-square-foot building. David Samson/The Forum

Two supervisors, who declined to give their names, talked excitedly about how well the space has worked for their purposes. They point out that their vocation is an excellent choice for anyone who likes working with their hands, has lots of job opportunities and can pay as well as a registered nurse’s salary.

One talks of installing a faux system of ductwork and Plexiglass then using a smoke machine so apprentices can see first hand how different air flow reacts to different types of fittings. “It’s one of those things we could never do if we didn’t have our own facility,” he says.

As the SMART group is also knowledgeable about HVAC, they have even enhanced the heating and air conditioning in the shop area. So Halstad is not only collecting rent for space that would be otherwise wasted, but the space is actually being improved through its tenants' expertise.

For Halstad, it's been one SMART move.

Learn more about Landmark at https://halstad.com/landmark/

