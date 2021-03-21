SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota

State health officials report 5 COVID deaths, 956 new cases

Meanwhile, Minnesota is nearing a milestone vaccinating seniors.

coronavirus.jpg
A coronavirus graphic. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
John Molseed
By John Molseed
March 20, 2021 11:48 PM
Share

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is seeing a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases as vaccinations continue.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 956 new cases and five deaths from the virus. The seven-day rolling average of new cases climbed slightly to 1,119 after dropping to just under 1,000 per day in early March.

Community spread of the virus as of March 10 was at more than 44%, meaning more than 44% of new cases could not be traced to other known cases or outbreaks. That's the highest rate of community spread reported since the pandemic reached Minnesota in March of last year.

Following are the MDH COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Sunday, March 21. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

  • NEW CASES: 956 (1,119 rolling seven-day average)

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 16.1

  • TOTAL CUMULATIVE CASES: 505,224
  • TOTAL RECOVERED: 488,156

  • SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.2%

Hospitalizations, deaths

  • ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 242

  • CUMULATIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,651

  • DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 5

  • TOTAL DEATHS: 6,782

One of the five deaths reported Sunday was a resident of a long-term care facility. The ages ranged from people in their 60s to one person more than 100 years old. Kandiyohi, Morrison and Washington counties each reported one death. Renville County reported two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaccinations

  • FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,408,601

  • COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 839,860

MDH reports as of Friday, March 19, approximately 79% of people age 65 and older in Minnesota have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.

ed365c3d47d5c9e53bfa968d9cfa22c0.jpg
An illustration of the appearance of a coronavirus, such as the 2019 coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. (Submitted / Centers for Disease Control)

ed365c3d47d5c9e53bfa968d9cfa22c0.jpg
An illustration of the appearance of a coronavirus, such as the 2019 coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19. (Submitted / Centers for Disease Control)

Related Topics: CORONAVIRUSNEWSMDALL-ACCESSMINNESOTACOVID-19 VACCINE
What to read next
102121.N.DNT.RedistrictingPanelC2.jpg
Minnesota
After hearing final arguments, Minnesota judges start work of redrawing state's political maps
Judges on the panel said they respected the Legislature's authority to craft new political districts but stood ready to step in if partisan disagreements got in the way.
January 04, 2022 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
blood drive
Minnesota
Minnesota leaders urge donations as state hits 10-year blood supply shortage
The pandemic stalled out donations over the last several months, causing hospitals to operate with lower supplies available.
January 03, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
Vice President Joe Biden
Minnesota
Minnesota takes another step toward hosting 2027 World Expo on health
The Biden administration has backed the state's bid and approved funding to set up a U.S. pavilion for the expo at the 2025 exhibition in Osaka.
January 03, 2022 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
mn-brief.jpg
Minnesota
Twin brothers found dead inside fire-damaged Duluth residence
The bodies of twin brothers Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, 68, were discovered inside the house at 5728 Industrial Road in Canosia Township at approximately 11:46 a.m. Saturday.
January 02, 2022 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service