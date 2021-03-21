State health officials report 5 COVID deaths, 956 new cases

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is seeing a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases as vaccinations continue.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 956 new cases and five deaths from the virus. The seven-day rolling average of new cases climbed slightly to 1,119 after dropping to just under 1,000 per day in early March.

Community spread of the virus as of March 10 was at more than 44%, meaning more than 44% of new cases could not be traced to other known cases or outbreaks. That's the highest rate of community spread reported since the pandemic reached Minnesota in March of last year.

Following are the MDH COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Sunday, March 21. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 956 (1,119 rolling seven-day average)

956 (1,119 rolling seven-day average) SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 16.1

TOTAL CUMULATIVE CASES: 505,224

505,224 TOTAL RECOVERED: 488,156

488,156 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.2%

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 242

CUMULATIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 26,651

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 5

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,782

One of the five deaths reported Sunday was a resident of a long-term care facility. The ages ranged from people in their 60s to one person more than 100 years old. Kandiyohi, Morrison and Washington counties each reported one death. Renville County reported two.



Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,408,601

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 839,860

MDH reports as of Friday, March 19, approximately 79% of people age 65 and older in Minnesota have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

