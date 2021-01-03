Statewide COVID-19 numbers continue downward trend

Data tracking the spread of COVID-19 across Minnesota continues to trend downward.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday reported another 53 deaths and 2,714 new cases of the coronavirus. The report includes Friday and Saturday numbers because of the New Year's holiday.

The new cases come at a volume of more than 96,000 tests, for a positivity rate of about 2.8%. The statewide positivity rate has dropped from a high of 15.5% in mid-November to 5.1% as of Dec. 22.

The hospitalization rate and new cases per 100,000 people have also trended downward. However, community exposure, defined as cases that aren’t traced to other known cases or outbreaks, remains high, at 36%.

For the week, another 283 Minnesotans died of COVID-19. That’s the second consecutive week statewide that COVID-19 deaths were below 300. The virus claimed more than 400 lives per week from November through most of December.

The ages of the deaths ranged from people in their 40s to three centenarians. Of the 53 deaths, 35 people were residents in long-term care facilities. Overall, 28 of the people who died of the virus lived in the Twin Cities metro area. Four of the deaths came from St. Louis County, and three were reported in Polk County. Benton, Blue Earth, Olmsted, Rice and Waseca counties each reported two deaths.

One person died in Beltrami, Chippewa, Goodhue, Itasca, Marshall, Nicollet, Scott and Winona counties.

Since March, MDH officials have recorded 420,544 total COVID-19 cases in the state, with 22,095 hospitalizations and 5,430 deaths.