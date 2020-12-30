Think you had COVID? These are the key symptoms of the virus

The COVID-19 pandemic has now lasted for nearly nine months with 19.6 million cases recorded in the United States.

While the U.S. leads the world in total cases, it's understood that many other people likely have contracted the virus, but were unaware their symptoms were COVID-19 related.

Mayo Clinic released a number of signs and symptoms illustrating whether someone may have contracted the virus. With the early stages of vaccination underway and pandemic circumstances not changing in the near future, knowing the signs of the virus will continue to be key going forward.

Short-term signs and symptoms:

Fatigue

Defined by Mayo Clinic as “a nearly constant state of weariness that develops over time and reduces your energy, motivation and concentration. Fatigue at this level impacts your emotional and psychological well-being, too.”

Shortness of breath

Described as “an intense tightening in the chest, air hunger, difficulty breathing, breathlessness or a feeling of suffocation,” by Mayo Clinic .

Chest and joint pain

Chest pain can range from a sharp stab to a dull ache in most cases, while joint pains can be discomfort, pain or inflammation arising from any part of a joint.

Cough

An occasional cough shouldn’t spur any concern, but a consistent, dry cough spanning for weeks could be a sign of the coronavirus.

Long-term signs and symptoms:

Muscle pain or headache

Muscle pain can involve a small area or your whole body, ranging from mild to excruciating. Muscle pain normally lingers for a short period of time, but long-lasting muscle pain may be a sign of COVID-19.

Fast and pounding heartbeat

If you’re experiencing chest pain, then it’s more than likely the virus has spread to your heart, and irregular heartbeat could be another symptom that soon follows, according to Manhatten Cardiology .

Loss of smell and taste

Probably the most notorious long-term COVID-19 symptom, a loss of smell and taste has become a common sign of the virus. Mayo Clinic claims this symptom can “cause you to lose interest in eating, which in extreme cases, might lead to weight loss, poor nutrition or even depression.”

Memory, Concentration or sleep problems

“Brain fog” is an ill-defined term that many doctors are now using to describe the neurological symptoms that patients have received from COVID-19, according to the Columbia University Irving Medical Center . Even patients with mild cases of the virus have sometimes struggled to concentrate, recollect and sleep months after the virus.

Rash or Hair Loss

The American Academy of Dermatology states “fever is a common symptom of COVID-19. A few months after having a high fever or recovering from an illness, many people see noticeable hair loss.”

Researchers from King's College London and the health science company ZOE have identified three types of rashes associated with COVID-19: a hive-type rash, a chickenpox-type rash and a rash forming on the fingers and toes, according to the AAD.

Here are more severe symptoms listed by Mayo Clinic :

Organ damage caused by COVID-19

Although COVID-19 is seen as a disease that primarily affects the lungs, it can damage many other organs as well. This organ damage may increase the risk of long-term health problems. Organs that may be affected by COVID-19 include:

Heart - Imaging tests taken months after recovery from COVID-19 have shown lasting damage to the heart muscle, even in people who experienced only mild COVID-19 symptoms. This may increase the risk of heart failure or other heart complications in the future.

Imaging tests taken months after recovery from COVID-19 have shown lasting damage to the heart muscle, even in people who experienced only mild COVID-19 symptoms. This may increase the risk of heart failure or other heart complications in the future. Lungs - The type of pneumonia often associated with COVID-19 can cause long-standing damage to the tiny air sacs (alveoli) in the lungs. The resulting scar tissue can lead to long-term breathing problems.

The type of pneumonia often associated with COVID-19 can cause long-standing damage to the tiny air sacs (alveoli) in the lungs. The resulting scar tissue can lead to long-term breathing problems. Brain - Even in young people, COVID-19 can cause strokes, seizures and Guillain-Barre syndrome — a condition that causes temporary paralysis. COVID-19 may also increase the risk of developing Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease.

Blood clots and blood vessel problems

COVID-19 can make blood cells more likely to clump up and form clots. While large clots can cause heart attacks and strokes, much of the heart damage caused by COVID-19 is believed to stem from very small clots that block tiny blood vessels (capillaries) in the heart muscle.

Other parts of the body affected by blood clots include the lungs, legs, liver and kidneys. COVID-19 can also weaken blood vessels and cause them to leak, which contributes to potentially long-lasting problems with the liver and kidneys.

Problems with mood and fatigue

People who have severe symptoms of COVID-19 often have to be treated in a hospital's intensive care unit, with mechanical assistance such as ventilators to breathe. Simply surviving this experience can make a person more likely to later develop post-traumatic stress syndrome, depression and anxiety.

Because it's difficult to predict long-term outcomes from the new COVID-19 virus, scientists are looking at the long-term effects seen in related viruses, such as the virus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

Many people who have recovered from SARS have gone on to develop chronic fatigue syndrome, a complex disorder characterized by extreme fatigue that worsens with physical or mental activity, but doesn't improve with rest. The same may be true for people who have had COVID-19.

Many long-term COVID-19 effects still unknown

Much is still unknown about how COVID-19 will affect people over time. However, researchers recommend that doctors closely monitor people who have had COVID-19 to see how their organs are functioning after recovery.

Many large medical centers are opening specialized clinics to provide care for people who have persistent symptoms or related illnesses after they recover from COVID-19.

It's important to remember that most people who have COVID-19 recover quickly. But the potentially long-lasting problems from COVID-19 make it even more important to reduce the spread of the disease by following precautions such as wearing masks, avoiding crowds and keeping hands clean.