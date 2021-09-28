Third COVID shots available in Rochester for a boost of confidence

Area pharmacies are now administering and scheduling COVID-19 booster shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday recommended that people who received the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago receive a third shot.

Jamie Mahlberg, general manager at Thesis Beer Project, received her booster Monday. Her husband works in healthcare and she received her second dose of the COVID vaccine in March.

“For us, it was a no-brainer,” she said. “It’s a little boost of confidence going into the cold and flu season.”

Mahlberg was able to set up a walk-in appointment for the shot at an area Hy-Vee pharmacy. Hy-Vee recommends scheduling appointments for boosters.

The CDC recommends that people more than 65 years old and those who are older than 50 with underlying health conditions should receive the Pfizer booster.

The CDC also advised people 18 to 49 years old with underlying health conditions may get a booster. The CDC also broke with an advisory panel to say that people who work in industries with occupational risk of contracting the COVID virus may get the booster.

Mayo Clinic began offering booster shots Friday.

The booster is for people who have been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The CDC has not issued guidance on booster shots for people who received the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.