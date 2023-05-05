Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Minnesota

Twin brothers named Hart, both northern Minnesota police officers, undergo heart transplants

East Grand Forks police detective Tony Hart had his transplant two years ago at Mayo Clinic. Thief River Falls police investigator Andy Hart just returned home.

HartBrothers.jpg
Andy Hart (left and hospital bed) and his twin brother Tony (right).
Matt Henson
By Matt Henson
Today at 1:30 PM

THIEF RIVER FALLS — Andy Hart sits under a welcome home banner inside his Thief River Falls home.

"Feels good to be home, I've slept like a rock the past few nights," he said.

With a police escort, the juvenile crimes investigator for the Thief River Falls Police Department came home a week ago after undergoing a life-saving heart transplant.

Find more news important to you

It was an emotional reunion. The 41-year-old had been at the Mayo Clinic since Dec. 19, and had not seen his four kids since then.

His wife Brittany Hart remained by his side for all but two weeks of his stay.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm back now, feeling good and hopefully we can move on from this," Andy Hart said.

Andy's twin brother Tony, who is a detective with the East Grand Forks Police Department, underwent a life-saving transplant two years ago .

"Nobody likes a copy cat. We joke around with it a lot. That's how we deal with things, it brought us closer I guess, only strengthened our bond," said his twin brother Tony Hart.

The brothers were both diagnosed with heart disease in 2008.

In the fall of 2020, Tony Hart's organs began to fail. It was determined his heart was too weak to pump blood.

"It's easier to be in the bed than being around the bed. I thought it was easier when I went through it, because I didn't like seeing him like that I guess," Tony Hart said.

After Tony Hart's transplant, doctors took a more proactive approach with Andy Hart over the past two years.

Just before Christmas and just four days after the two year anniversary of his brother being flown to Mayo for the emergency transplant, during a routine checkup doctors decided Andy Hart had to be flown to Mayo for his own transplant.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the back of my head I always did I guess, but I didn't want to believe it. I couldn't come to terms with it right away, but I knew it was coming," Andy Hart said.

At first, doctors said Andy Hart may have to wait six weeks for a new heart. Instead, it arrived eight days after his arrival.

"I was scared. Thankfully I don't remember most of it," Andy Hart said.

After four months of adjusting to life with his new heart, including staying a month longer than scheduled, Andy Hart is looking forward to getting back to work on light duty in the coming weeks.

"A few changes to the diet, few more medications, but I hope to regain all my faculties and get my strength and endurance back and be good as new," Andy Hart said.

He knows his true brother in blue is ready for those heart-to-heart talks when needed.

"It's been a lot of help. We both went through it. He was the first one, he knows what's going on and if I'm having a rough day with therapy or with feeling badly I can always talk with him," Andy Hart said.

"We are going to be able to bounce off different things that are happening, if we feel symptoms, or experiences, we have that sounding board to bounce that off of, so that will be nice," Tony Hart said.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the bottom of his new heart, Andy Hart wants to thank the Thief River Falls community for all the love and prayers for him, and for those who helped take care of his four children, getting them to school and activities each day.
"Fear it's a debt I'll never be able to repay to the community, because they have been so helpful with my family," Andy Hart said.

A benefit to help the Hart family will be held Friday, May 5, at 5 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles located at 305 Red Lake Blvd. There will be live and silent auctions, a bake sale, donation boxes, 50/50 raffle and more.

Donations for items to be sold at auction during the benefit are being collected by volunteers.

Monetary donations can be made through Venmo at @AndyHartBenefit.

Donations can also be made at any Border Bank under the Andy Hart Benefit Account.

For more information about the benefit, contact Dusty at 218-689-1691, or Mike at 218-689-0919.

Matt Henson
By Matt Henson
Matt Henson is an Emmy award-winning reporter/photographer/editor for WDAY. Prior to joining WDAY in 2019, Matt was the main anchor at WDAZ in Grand Forks for four years. He was born and raised in the suburbs of Philadelphia and attended college at Lyndon State College in northern Vermont, where he was recognized twice nationally, including first place, by the National Academy for Arts and Science for television production. Matt enjoys being a voice for the little guy. He focuses on crimes and courts and investigative stories. Just as often, he shares tear-jerking stories and stories of accomplishment. Matt enjoys traveling to small towns across North Dakota and Minnesota to share their stories. He can be reached at mhenson@wday.com and at 610-639-9215. When he's not at work (rare) Matt resides in Moorhead and enjoys spending time with his daughter, golfing and attending Bison and Sioux games.
What To Read Next
Naloxone, an antidote to opioid overdoses, is shown here with two needles and alcohol swabs. Forum file photo
Minnesota
Anti-overdose drug naloxone could soon be standard in Minn. schools
May 05, 2023 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Brian Bakst / MPR News
After Hours Paranormal Investigations
The Vault
Mantorville whispers -- Inside one of Minnesota's most haunted towns
May 05, 2023 09:47 AM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
screen showing sports wagering odds on teams
Minnesota
Minnesota lawmakers could still legalize sports betting this session
May 04, 2023 06:14 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


A mannequin display wrapped in tulle
Business
The Nordic Shop to unveil new Oleana collection
May 05, 2023 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
gavel court crime
Local
Rural Pine Island dog groomer facing charges for popping dog's eye out
May 05, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
rochester-authors-2023.png
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester author Teresa Waldof's book, 'Wilhelm's Way,' wins first place in Minnesota Book Awards
May 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
BRUINS.THROWBACKS.jpg
Sports
‘Throwbacks’ Gilman, Looft bring old-school mentality to division champion Austin Bruins
May 05, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman