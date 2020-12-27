SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Minnesota

Two days of COVID-19 data show cases, deaths declining

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 40 COVID-19 deaths from two days of data released due to the Christmas holiday.

This image shows a microscopic view of the COVID-19 virus. (Courtesy photo)
John Molseed
By John Molseed
December 27, 2020 12:40 PM
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 40 deaths and 2,534 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday.

The report includes two days' worth of data. MDH didn’t release data Saturday because of the Christmas holiday.

The numbers are below the daily average of deaths and new cases for a single day the previous week. That continues a downward trend in new and serious cases. For the week, the health department reported 297 deaths. That’s after three consecutive weeks of more than 400 deaths per week.

The 2,534 new cases came from a volume of about 88,000 tests for about a 2.9% positivity rate. The rolling seven-day average of positive tests fell below 10% on Dec. 9 for the first time since the end of October. As of Dec. 15, the rate was at 7.9%.

However, community exposure, defined as cases that aren’t traced to other known cases or outbreaks, remains high at 35%. MDH considers a community exposure rate above 30% a high risk for public health.

The hospitalization rate has dropped to 22 per 100,000 people from a peak Nov. 19 of more than 36 per 100,000 people. As of Wednesday, 238 people were in intensive care units across the state being treated for COVID-19. That’s down from the beginning of the month, when about 400 people were in ICU due to COVID-19. Overall, 1,089 of the state’s 1,212 ICU beds were occupied as of Thursday.

Of the 40 deaths reported over the two-day period, 27 people were residents of long-term care facilities. Overall, 19 people who died were residents of the Twin Cities metro area. Ages ranged from people in their 50s to 90s.

Four people in St. Louis County died over the two days. Two deaths were reported in each of Clay, Rice and Todd counties.

Carver, Crow Wing, Douglas, Hubbard, Jackson, McLeod, Olmsted, Sibley, Stearns, Wadena and Wright counties each reported one death.

Since March, MDH officials have recorded 409,061 total COVID-19 cases, with 21,315 hospitalizations and 5,147 deaths.

Positive Cases by County

Minnesota Positive Cases

Graph of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by specimen collection date, data in table below.

Minnesota Deaths

Deaths of confirmed cases in Minnesota, data in table below


