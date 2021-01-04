SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Minnesota

UPDATE: Goodhue County administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine will start getting administered across the county starting this week.

Theresa.jpg
Theresa Miller, PHN, receives the vaccine from Jeanne Freier, PHN, at Goodhue County Health & Human Services in Red Wing, Minn., on Dec. 31. (submitted photo)
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
January 04, 2021 03:42 PM
Goodhue County Health and Human Services COVID-19 Vaccinator Teams received their first dose of the vaccine on Dec. 31.

The county received two shipments of the Moderna vaccine that will be enough to vaccinate the first priority group, Community Health Specialist Jessica Seide said.

RELATED: Will you get the COVID-19 Vaccine? 82% say yes

These teams will be going throughout the county to administer COVID-19 vaccines starting this week with the emergency medical services, Seide said.

Next week the county will then begin vaccinating seniors and long-term care facility residents before it moves on vaccinating the second priority group in the rollout plan with frontline workers and persons the age of 75 and older.

The third priority group includes people between the ages of 65-74, the ages of 16-64 with high-risk conditions and any other frontline workers. Seide said this group will take the longest to vaccinate due to its diversity.

"That one is a really diverse group of people so that one is going to be a lot of work to reach out to all of those," Seide said. "We're hoping to follow the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines and hopefully be finished with this phase by the end of the month, but knowing we might still be doing some of our third priority still going into February."

Verna.jpg
Verna Fricke, PHN, receives the vaccine from Jeanne Freier, PHN, at Goodhue County Health & Human Services in Red Wing, Minn., on Dec. 31. (submitted photo)

Brooke.jpg
Brooke Hawkenson, PHN, receives the vaccine from Rob LaPorte, RN, with Jeanne Freier, PHN, and Theresa Miller, PHN, in the background at Goodhue County Health & Human Services in Red Wing, Minn., on Dec. 31. (submitted photo)

