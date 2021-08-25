SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Minnesota

Updated Aug. 25: What we know so far on Southeast Minnesota mask mandates

Wondering where you need to have a mask? This list has you covered. Want to add or update your business/organization? Email it to news@postbulletin.com

mouth-nose-protection-face-mask
Image by iXimus from Pixabay.
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 25, 2021 01:26 PM
Apache Mall -- Masks not required, but signs encourage customers to take precautions.

Byron Public Schools -- Masks recommended in schools, required on buses.

City of Austin -- Masks required in all public areas in city facilities.

City of Red Wing -- Masks required in all city-owned buildings.

City of Rochester -- Masks required in all city-operated facilities including the Rochester Public Library. On Tuesday, Aug. 17, Mayor Kim Norton signed an executive order requiring masks be worn in indoor public spaces when children younger than 12 or medically vulnerable people are expected to be present.

First Alliance Credit Union -- Masks recommended in lobbies but not required.

Grey Duck Theater & Coffeehouse -- Masks required.

Hy-Vee -- Masks not required, but signs encourage customers to take precautions.

Macy's -- Masks required for sales associates. Customers are encouraged to wear one but are not required.

Mayo Civic Center -- Masks required.

Mayo Clinic -- Masks required.

Olmsted County -- Masks required in all county buildings.

Olmsted Medical Center -- Masks required.

Rochester Community and Technical College -- Masks required indoors.

Rochester Public Schools -- Masks required for everyone ages 2 and older while in school facilities or on school transportation.

Think Bank -- Masks required for unvaccinated only.

Winona State University -- Masks required indoors.

Rochester Downtown Alliance events -- Masks not required, but strongly recommended

