News | Minnesota

Vaccines arriving slower than hoped, Olmsted County health officials say

Vaccination of health care workers continues, but the supply of vaccine is limited, say Olmsted County Public Health officials.

Mayo Clinic's "super six" are readied for their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, on Mayo Clinic's St. Marys Campus in Rochester. The "super six" consisted of Registered Nurse, Abigail Carter, a Medical ICU nurse; Registered Nurse, Meera Patel, a Medical ICU nurse; Adam Skow, a respiratory therapist; Registered Nurse, Madeline Weiman, a Medical ICU nurse; Dr. Sean Caples, a pulmonologist and critical care medicine specialist; who all five treated a patient with the first suspected case of COVID-19, which turned out to be negative; and Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician, who diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
John Molseed
By John Molseed
December 23, 2020 05:02 PM
Two more Olmsted County residents have died of COVID-19, as vaccination of health care workers continues.

The two deaths, one person in their 70s and another in their 90s, brings the total fatalities from the virus in Olmsted to 17 for December and 52 since the start of the pandemic in March.

There were 555 active cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Tuesday, public health officials reported Wednesday.

Vaccinations are continuing for health care workers as part of the first phase of vaccinations.

That effort is going slower than was initially hoped when the first doses of the vaccine arrived last week, said Kari Etrheim, communications coordinator at Olmsted County Public Health.

“The vaccine is not coming fast enough to vaccinate all our medical personnel in as timely fashion as we would like,” she said. “It will take time.”

Physicians and health care workers who have direct contact with patients who have COVID-19, emergency room and urgent care staff, and long-term care staff members are included in the first of three tiers of people receiving the vaccine designated phase 1a by the Centers for Disease Control.

After the three tiers of phase 1a receive vaccinations, people ages 75 and older and frontline workers such as teachers, police officers, firefighters, grocery store workers and other essential workers will be given vaccines in phase 1b.

That likely won’t start until March or April, Etrheim said, which echoes estimates made by health officials at Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center last week .

Testing the virus in Olmsted County has fallen off over the past five weeks. Last week, 4,446 people tested for the virus, which is about half the number per week at the end of November.

That drop in testing has likely contributed to a drop in daily new cases.

As of Sunday, the rolling seven-day average of new cases was just under 77 new cases per day. That’s down from about 114 a month ago and 129 cases per day at the peak of the recent surge in cases.

The positivity rate from testing is at about 10%, as of Sunday.

Positive Cases by County

Minnesota Positive Cases

Graph of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by specimen collection date, data in table below.

Minnesota Deaths

Deaths of confirmed cases in Minnesota, data in table below


