News | Minnesota

Weekly COVID toll in Minnesota again surpasses 400

70 deaths, 2,705 new cases reported Sunday.

Coronavirus art graphic
Photo: Pixabay
John Molseed
By John Molseed
December 20, 2020 01:29 PM
Statewide COVID-19 deaths topped 400 for the third straight week, health officials announced Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported another 70 COVID-19 deaths and 2,705 new confirmed cases. That brings the toll to 406 deaths in the past week.

The new cases come in at a volume of more than 65,000 tests.

People living in the Twin Cities metro area accounted for half of the reported deaths.

Three deaths were reported from Wright County. Two deaths each were reported in Benton, Crow Wing, Renville, St. Louis, Stearns and Todd counties.

Becker, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn, Isanti, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Nobles, Olmsted, Sherburne and Stevens counties each reported one death.

The deaths announced Sunday bring the pandemic’s toll in Minnesota to 4,850 deaths.

New case numbers remain elevated, but have leveled off in recent weeks. The rolling seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 people was just under 68 cases as of Dec. 9. That’s down from the peak in the recent spike in the pandemic of more than 123 new cases per 100,000 people Nov. 11.

Although down, that figure is still well into MDH’s definition of “high risk,” and community spread — cases not attributed to other known cases or outbreaks — remains at 36%, which is also well above MDH’s threshold for “high risk.”

As of Thursday, 1,144 Minnesotans were being treated in hospitals for COVID-19, with 270 of those patients being treated in intensive care units, according to state reports. Overall, 1,078 of the state’s 1,212 ICU beds were occupied as of Thursday.

Since March, MDH officials have recorded 397,319 total COVID-19 cases, with 20,547 hospitalizations.

Positive Cases by County

Minnesota Positive Cases

Graph of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by specimen collection date, data in table below.

Minnesota Deaths

Deaths of confirmed cases in Minnesota, data in table below

