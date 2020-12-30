Will you get the COVID-19 Vaccine? 82% say yes

The end of 2020 has arrived, and along with it, the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine across the country.

The vaccine has been made available to frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities during the first phase of the vaccine distribution plan. The next phase will include people over the age of 75 and older, and essential frontline workers such as police, firefighters, teachers and grocery workers, according to the CDC.

Minnesota received 46,800 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine initially and plans to have another 33,150 doses to follow that as well. The state will also receive 94,800 doses of the Moderna developed vaccine as well.

Governor Tim Walz said to reporters on Dec. 22 that he expects to have about 250,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of the month.

One of the major goals with the vaccine is to establish herd immunity, something Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said would require a vast majority of citizens to achieve.

"We really don't know what the real number is,” he said during an interview with the New York Times on Dec. 24 . “I think the real range is somewhere between 70 to 90 percent. But, I'm not going to say 90 percent."

Here are the results from an unofficial survey the Post Bulletin ran to get a range on the number of people planning to receive the vaccine, and their fear level toward contracting the disease.

COVID-19 vaccine survey results

The total participation in the survey was 1,218 people.

82.92% of people plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine, while 11.49% claim they will not receive the vaccine and 5.58% are undecided.

On a rating 1 through 5 on how concerned people are about contracting COVID-19, 287 people rated their concern at a 1, while 288 people rated their concern at a 5. Those were the two highest scores in the survey.

There were 257 people who rated their concern at a 4, 241 people who rated at a 3 and 145 who rated theirs at a 2.

Survey Demographics

61.25% of participants were over the age of 60.

11.9% of participants were between the ages of under 19 and 39, while 17.01% were between the ages of 40 and 59.

To go along with the majority age group participation, 47.05% of the participants are retired.

18.61% of participants listed their occupation in healthcare, 18.52% selected other as their occupation.

Survey comments

"I feel if Dr. Fauci is confident in its safety, I am too. I highly respect his opinion."

"Considering the fast track of this vaccine, I’m more concerned about the side effects (long or short term) from the vaccine than I am about the effects of the virus.”

"I will get it but after a few months or so.”

"I am concerned about side effects of the vaccine which can be severe."

"I am grateful our courageous medical staff will soon be protected... and I trust that the combined efforts of our scientists have created a vaccine that will help save our world, one person at a time."

Below is a timeline documenting history's most influential vaccines. From the smallpox vaccine first developed in the late 18th century to the current COVID-19 vaccine that is just starting to be administered, these vaccines have played significant roles in saving lives in history.

Timeline Source: https://www.historyofvaccines.org/timeline#EVT_100834