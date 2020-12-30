SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Minnesota

Will you get the COVID-19 Vaccine? 82% say yes

With the first phase of the COVID-19 distribution plan well in effect, an overwhelming majority of southeast Minnesota residents claim they plan on receiving the vaccine when made available to them.

JRMC vaccine shot one.jpg
Medical lab technician Tammy Hein, right, receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Jamestown Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, Dec. 23. John Steiner / Forum News Service
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
December 30, 2020 01:00 PM
Share

The end of 2020 has arrived, and along with it, the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine across the country.

The vaccine has been made available to frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities during the first phase of the vaccine distribution plan. The next phase will include people over the age of 75 and older, and essential frontline workers such as police, firefighters, teachers and grocery workers, according to the CDC.

Minnesota received 46,800 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine initially and plans to have another 33,150 doses to follow that as well. The state will also receive 94,800 doses of the Moderna developed vaccine as well.

Governor Tim Walz said to reporters on Dec. 22 that he expects to have about 250,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of the month.

One of the major goals with the vaccine is to establish herd immunity, something Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said would require a vast majority of citizens to achieve.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We really don't know what the real number is,” he said during an interview with the New York Times on Dec. 24 . “I think the real range is somewhere between 70 to 90 percent. But, I'm not going to say 90 percent."

Here are the results from an unofficial survey the Post Bulletin ran to get a range on the number of people planning to receive the vaccine, and their fear level toward contracting the disease.

COVID-19 vaccine survey results

  • The total participation in the survey was 1,218 people.

  • 82.92% of people plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine, while 11.49% claim they will not receive the vaccine and 5.58% are undecided.

  • On a rating 1 through 5 on how concerned people are about contracting COVID-19, 287 people rated their concern at a 1, while 288 people rated their concern at a 5. Those were the two highest scores in the survey.

  • There were 257 people who rated their concern at a 4, 241 people who rated at a 3 and 145 who rated theirs at a 2.

Survey Demographics

  • 61.25% of participants were over the age of 60.

  • 11.9% of participants were between the ages of under 19 and 39, while 17.01% were between the ages of 40 and 59.

  • To go along with the majority age group participation, 47.05% of the participants are retired.

  • 18.61% of participants listed their occupation in healthcare, 18.52% selected other as their occupation.

Survey comments

"I feel if Dr. Fauci is confident in its safety, I am too. I highly respect his opinion."

"Considering the fast track of this vaccine, I’m more concerned about the side effects (long or short term) from the vaccine than I am about the effects of the virus.”

"I will get it but after a few months or so.”

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am concerned about side effects of the vaccine which can be severe."

"I am grateful our courageous medical staff will soon be protected... and I trust that the combined efforts of our scientists have created a vaccine that will help save our world, one person at a time."

Below is a timeline documenting history's most influential vaccines. From the smallpox vaccine first developed in the late 18th century to the current COVID-19 vaccine that is just starting to be administered, these vaccines have played significant roles in saving lives in history.

Timeline Source: https://www.historyofvaccines.org/timeline#EVT_100834

Related Topics: CORONAVIRUSCOVID-19 VACCINEPB INSTAGRAM
What to read next
102121.N.DNT.RedistrictingPanelC2.jpg
Minnesota
After hearing final arguments, Minnesota judges start work of redrawing state's political maps
Judges on the panel said they respected the Legislature's authority to craft new political districts but stood ready to step in if partisan disagreements got in the way.
January 04, 2022 03:53 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
blood drive
Minnesota
Minnesota leaders urge donations as state hits 10-year blood supply shortage
The pandemic stalled out donations over the last several months, causing hospitals to operate with lower supplies available.
January 03, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
Vice President Joe Biden
Minnesota
Minnesota takes another step toward hosting 2027 World Expo on health
The Biden administration has backed the state's bid and approved funding to set up a U.S. pavilion for the expo at the 2025 exhibition in Osaka.
January 03, 2022 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
mn-brief.jpg
Minnesota
Twin brothers found dead inside fire-damaged Duluth residence
The bodies of twin brothers Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, 68, were discovered inside the house at 5728 Industrial Road in Canosia Township at approximately 11:46 a.m. Saturday.
January 02, 2022 12:33 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service