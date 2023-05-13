Winterkill takes toll on some popular western Minnesota lakes

WILLMAR — Winterkill has taken a toll on a number of the area’s shallow lakes, including a few of the popular fishing lakes.

In the Willmar area, Point Lake should be scratched as an opening weekend destination. Electrofishing tests conducted earlier this week by the Spicer fisheries crew with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed that the lake suffered extensive winterkill.

Not one fish was found during the electrofishing, which is highly unusual, according to Dave Coahran, fisheries supervisor. The fisheries staff has begun restocking the lake.

Swenson Lake experienced partial winterkill. There are “fishable” numbers of walleye in the lake, but poor numbers of northern, bass, crappie or bluegill.

Walleye numbers took a hit on Elizabeth and Ella lakes, although northern pike, perch and crappie survived in good numbers. That includes some nice-sized perch, Coahran added.

The fisheries crew is continuing to investigate the extent of winterkill in the area and appreciates information from anglers. Call the office at 320-409-2044 with any reports.

At this point, the status of Lake Lillian is unknown, as are the conditions of Mud and Monongalia lakes above the New London dam. The fisheries supervisor expects that northern pike should be OK in these waters.

Also on the unknown status list is East Solomon Lake.

The outlook for Wakanda, a popular opening weekend destination, is encouraging. Fisheries staff kept two monitors that continuously monitored dissolved oxygen content, and their readings showed adequate levels through the winter. Walleye, northern pike and perch populations should be in good shape.

In the Ortonville area, fisheries supervisor Chris Domeier reported that Artichoke and East Toqua lakes both suffered severe winterkill. Very few fish — other than black bullheads — were caught in either lake when they were netted one week ago.

Long Tom and Lille Long lakes — just west of Artichoke — also appear to have experienced substantial winterkill, according to Coahran.

The good news is that the fishery in Lake Traverse, which is historically a prime, early season destination, appears to have survived low oxygen conditions during the winter just fine.