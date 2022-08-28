Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
News | Minnesota
News reporting
News reporting
Woman reports being kidnapped, taken to Cannon Falls

One person is in custody after a driver leads multiple law enforcement agencies in an on and off chase Saturday.

Cannon Falls map.png
By Staff reports
August 28, 2022 04:10 PM
CANNON FALLS, Minn. — A Minneapolis man is in custody in Goodhue County after a woman reported being kidnapped Saturday.

According to a report from the Cannon Falls Police Department, police were called to Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls when a woman in a bathroom there asked for police help because she had been kidnapped by the person who drove her there.

Police who responded to the call tried to stop a dark-colored sedan driven by a 25-year-old man from Minneapolis.

The allegedly man fled from police and crashed into a Cannon Falls Police car. The officer wasn’t injured and continued to pursue the driver north on U.S. Highway 52 into Dakota County.

Minnesota State Patrol and other agencies including Rice County Sheriff’s Office continued an on-and-off pursuit of the driver until he exited I-35 into Faribault where a witness directed police to the sedan and driver.

The driver was taken into custody in Faribault and transferred to Goodhue County on pending charges of false imprisonment, fleeing in a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to the Cannon Falls Police, the woman reported that she got into the person’s car in downtown Minneapolis early in Saturday morning expecting a ride to a different location.

Instead, the driver refused to let the victim go, drove around the metro area and eventually into Cannon Falls.

Police are looking for witnesses in areas the woman may have been taken around sunrise Saturday including people who may have been at a body of water with a dock and parking lot within 15 minutes of Maple Grove.

Anyone with information is asked to call 507-263-2278.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
