Mondale: Minnesota is losing its edge

Former Vice President Walter Mondale spoke to a full house during a fundraiser for DFL State Rep. Jeanne Poppe in Austin on Wednesday night.

About 70 people crowded the living room, dining room and foyer of Austin residents Ann Hokanson and Peter Jacobs to hear

Mondale.

Poppe met Mondale last year during a dinner for first-term legislators, and he offered his support.

"I’ve been watching her. She is doing a great job," Mondale said. "When I had a chance to come out and meet with her supporters, I said, ‘Let’s go,’ and here I am."

During the 11⁄2-hour event, Mondale shared his thoughts on education, real estate taxes, health care, Congress and the war in Iraq.

"This is a big year in politics. The Legislature is very, very close. The question of whether we are going to solve some of these problems is at stake," Mondale said. "So yes, I am doing as much as I can to help good candidates and good representatives."

Minnesota is losing its edge by slipping into the old

pattern of dumb politics, Mondale said.

Mondale referred to the days when politicians worked together, putting their differences aside to create what he called the "Minnesota

Miracle."

As a result, things were done properly, and Minnesota pulled ahead of its neighbors, he said.

For Minnesota to become a leading state and provide an equal opportunity for everyone, Mondale said, it needs to help local schools and make higher education more accessible.

Mondale emphasized the need for support for local government assistance and health care, and said it would happen with Poppe as a

representative.

"I am here with you to help her. She is what we need for our future, and this election is very, very close," Mondale said. "I think she is going to win re-election, but let’s not take any chances."

On national issues,

Mondale criticized Congress and its lack of checks and balances, calling it a "rubber stamp" political body.

Acknowledging the country has problems, he said nothing will get done or solved if people keep screaming at each other.

"Just as in our own families, in Minnesota and also in Washington, we have to find out how to compromise, how to respect each other, and how to get on and solve these problems," Mondale said.