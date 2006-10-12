SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Mondale: Minnesota is losing its edge

October 12, 2006 04:00 AM
Share

By Roxana Orellana

rorellana@postbulletin.com

Former Vice President Walter Mondale spoke to a full house during a fundraiser for DFL State Rep. Jeanne Poppe in Austin on Wednesday night.

About 70 people crowded the living room, dining room and foyer of Austin residents Ann Hokanson and Peter Jacobs to hear

Mondale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poppe met Mondale last year during a dinner for first-term legislators, and he offered his support.

"I’ve been watching her. She is doing a great job," Mondale said. "When I had a chance to come out and meet with her supporters, I said, ‘Let’s go,’ and here I am."

During the 11⁄2-hour event, Mondale shared his thoughts on education, real estate taxes, health care, Congress and the war in Iraq.

"This is a big year in politics. The Legislature is very, very close. The question of whether we are going to solve some of these problems is at stake," Mondale said. "So yes, I am doing as much as I can to help good candidates and good representatives."

Minnesota is losing its edge by slipping into the old

pattern of dumb politics, Mondale said.

Mondale referred to the days when politicians worked together, putting their differences aside to create what he called the "Minnesota

Miracle."

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, things were done properly, and Minnesota pulled ahead of its neighbors, he said.

For Minnesota to become a leading state and provide an equal opportunity for everyone, Mondale said, it needs to help local schools and make higher education more accessible.

Mondale emphasized the need for support for local government assistance and health care, and said it would happen with Poppe as a

representative.

"I am here with you to help her. She is what we need for our future, and this election is very, very close," Mondale said. "I think she is going to win re-election, but let’s not take any chances."

On national issues,

Mondale criticized Congress and its lack of checks and balances, calling it a "rubber stamp" political body.

Acknowledging the country has problems, he said nothing will get done or solved if people keep screaming at each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Just as in our own families, in Minnesota and also in Washington, we have to find out how to compromise, how to respect each other, and how to get on and solve these problems," Mondale said.

What to read next
Semi-Trucks
News
The trucking industry already struggled to keep drivers. The COVID economy made it worse
EDITOR’S NOTE: It's called "The Great Resignation," a seismic upheaval in the workforce that is reshaping today's economy. This week, Forum Communication Co. reporters will look at The Great Resignation's profound effects on workers and businesses across the region in our multi-part series, “Help Wanted.”
December 29, 2021 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
NorthernFSQ_RyanPennesi.jpg
News
Minnesota researchers to study how climate change affects flying squirrels
The Natural Resources Research Institute at the University of Minnesota Duluth wants to learn the impact of the animals' further trek northward.
December 28, 2021 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Robin Huebner
year-in-review-2021-article-image-brightspot.jpg
News
Our top stories from 2021
At the Post Bulletin, we are honored to share the unique and compelling local stories of our community and work hard to keep you informed. In 2021, we published more than 10,700 articles sharing the news and stories that matter to you. As we welcome a new year, let’s reflect on some of the top stories from 2021 that connected our community.
December 27, 2021 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Matt Sollid