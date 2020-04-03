Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX SPREADS INTO THE AREA TODAY... .A STRONG COLD FRONT PUSHING EASTWARD THROUGH THE AREA TODAY WILL LEAD TO A SHARP DROP IN TEMPERATURES. RAIN WILL INCREASE IN COVERAGE ALONG THE FRONT THIS MORNING, MIXING WITH AND TRANSITIONING TO FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND EVENTUALLY SNOW AS TEMPERATURES PLUMMET INTO THE UPPER 20S TO LOWER 30S. ELEVATED SURFACES INCLUDING BRIDGES, TREES, AND POWER LINES WILL SEE THE GREATEST CHANCE FOR ICE ACCUMULATION OF UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH AND SNOW ACCUMULATION UP TO A HALF INCH. HOWEVER, AS PAVEMENT TEMPERATURES STEADILY DROP BEHIND THE FRONT, SOME UNTREATED ROADS COULD BECOME SLIPPERY IN SPOTS. THE PRECIPITATION WILL COME TO AN END FROM WEST TO EAST THIS EVENING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO A HALF INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS POSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&