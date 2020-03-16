Attendance at all three Sunday services was down by about 25% on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Cathedral of Saint Mary Catholic Church as worshipers react to the threat of te COVID-19 pandemic. Holy water, sharing on the "sign of peace," and the serving of the "Blood of Christ" were all absent as Sout Florida tried to mitigate and reduce the spread of the deadly virus. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald/TNS)