Demonstrators rally at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on April 23, 2019, to protest a proposal to add a citizenship question in the 2020 Census. The closure or quarantining of many homeless shelters, nursing homes and colleges to stem the spread of the coronavirus is forcing the U.S. Census Bureau to change the way it counts some of the most difficult to reach populations. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)