Weather Alert

...WIND CHILLS GRADUALLY IMPROVING... BITTER COLD WIND CHILLS OF 15 TO 25 BELOW ZERO WILL CONTINUE THROUGH MIDDAY FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA INTO NORTHEAST IOWA. IF VENTURING OUT THIS MORNING, PROTECT YOURSELF AGAINST THE COLD. LIMIT YOUR EXPOSURE AND BUNDLE UP IN LAYERS. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...WIND CHILL READINGS OF 15 TO 25 BELOW ZERO THROUGH NOON. * WHERE...MUCH OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CST TODAY. * IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&