Rochester, MN (55902)

Today

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.