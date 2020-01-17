Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW MOVING INTO THE AREA TODAY THEN CHANGING TO A WINTRY MIX TONIGHT... .MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW IS MOVING INTO SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHEAST IOWA LATE THIS MORNING. SNOW WILL MOVE INTO WESTERN WISCONSIN DURING THE AFTERNOON. GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON MAY CAUSE SOME PATCHY BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. THIS SNOW WILL THEN TRANSITION TO A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN TONIGHT AND THEN BACK TO LIGHT SNOW LATE TONIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 7 INCHES ARE EXPECTED. THE HIGHEST SNOW TOTALS WILL BE NORTH OF INTERSTATE 94. ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH. THE HIGHEST ICE TOTALS WILL BE SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 94. AS THE STORM DEPARTS THE REGION ON SATURDAY, STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS WILL PRODUCE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. THE MOST LIKELY AREAS FOR THIS TO OCCUR WOULD BE OVER THE OPEN AREAS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA ALONG WITH THE HIGHER TERRAIN LOCATIONS OF WESTERN WISCONSIN. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW TODAY CHANGING TO A WINTRY MIX OVERNIGHT AND THEN LIGHT SNOW SATURDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH SATURDAY MAY CAUSE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE FRIDAY EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&