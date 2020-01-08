WASHINGTON - The House will vote Thursday on a resolution that would limit President Donald Trump's authority to take future military action against Iran without congressional authorization, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday.
House lawmakers received a briefing from key administration officials following the Tuesday night attack on two bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops and the preceding U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
"Today, to honor our duty to keep the American people safe, the House will move forward with a War Powers Resolution to limit the President's military actions regarding Iran," Pelosi said.
The resolution, introduced Wednesday by Michigan freshman Elissa Slotkin, directs the president to end the use of U.S. military forces to engage against Iran unless Congress has formally authorized action or if there is an "imminent armed attack upon the United States." Slotkin is a former CIA analyst who served three tours in Iraq and represents a competitive district.
House Democrats exited their briefing unsatisfied with the administration's threat rationale for the Soleimani strike and legal justification, the post 9/11 authorization for use of military force for Iraq.
"Members of Congress have serious, urgent concerns about the Administration's decision to engage in hostilities against Iran and about its lack of strategy moving forward. Our concerns were not addressed by the President's insufficient War Powers Act notification and by the Administration's briefing today," Pelosi said.
The announcement comes as grumbling about the administration's justification for the strike on Soleimani is picking up steam across the Capitol. Members were briefed by the administration on Wednesday, and some of the reaction was not kind.
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said it was the worst briefing he had ever received as a member, and he and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., indicated they would be supporting a Senate War Powers resolution sponsored by Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine.
Lawmakers were still working out earlier in the day a process that would ensure the resolution will have a "privileged" status in the Senate and therefore will require action by the other chamber.
"The issue - if you look at what happened with the Yemen war powers, we passed it in the House, there was (a motion to recommit), the MTR passed and that deprivileged it in the Senate. And of course if it's de-privileged McConnell won't give it a vote," Rep. Ro Khanna explained to reporters.
Khanna said that there is some hope that some of the Republican senators who supported the Yemen war powers resolution last year would also support this new iteration.
The resolution will see action in the House Rules committee Wednesday evening before a vote slated for Thursday. The measure includes a repeal of the 2002 Iraq AUMF from Rep. Barbara Lee and legislation from Khanna that would bar funding for military action against Iran not authorized by legislators.
---
(Bridget Bowman, Lindsey McPherson and Niels Lesniewski contributed to this story.)
---
