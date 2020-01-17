Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA TODAY AND THEN CHANGE TO A WINTRY MIX TONIGHT... .HEAVY SNOW WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHEAST IOWA LATE THIS MORNING AND EARLY AFTERNOON AND ACROSS WESTERN WISCONSIN DURING THE AFTERNOON. THIS SNOW WILL THEN TRANSITION TO A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN TONIGHT AND THEN BACK TO LIGHT SNOW LATE TONIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 7 INCHES ARE EXPECTED. THE HIGHEST SNOW TOTALS WILL BE NORTH OF INTERSTATE 94. ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL BE UP TO A TENTH OF AN INCH. THE HIGHEST ICE TOTALS WILL BE SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 94. AS THE STORM DEPARTS THE REGION ON SATURDAY, STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS WILL PRODUCE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. THE MOST LIKELY AREAS FOR THIS TO OCCUR WOULD BE OVER THE OPEN AREAS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA ALONG WITH THE HIGHER TERRAIN LOCATIONS OF WESTERN WISCONSIN. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW THIS AFTERNOON CHANGING TO A WINTRY MIX TONIGHT AND THEN LIGHT SNOW ON SATURDAY MORNING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH WHICH WILL CAUSE BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW ON SATURDAY. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&