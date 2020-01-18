Weather Alert

...WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AT TIMES FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHEAST IOWA... STRONG AND GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW, WITH THE WORST CONDITIONS AND LOWEST VISIBILITY REPORTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHEAST WHERE WHITEOUTS ARE OCCURRING. PERIODS OF GREATLY REDUCED VISIBILITY CAN ALSO BE EXPECTED ALONG THE HIGHER RIDGE TOPS EITHER SIDE OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER THROUGH THE AFTERNOON, THOUGH WIDESPREAD BLIZZARD CONDITIONS ARE NOT LIKELY. IF TRAVELING THROUGH THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING, ESPECIALLY OVER THE RIDGE TOPS OR ACROSS SOUTHERN MINNESOTA AND NORTHERN IOWA, BE PREPARED THAT DRIVING WILL BE DIFFICULT TO EVEN DANGEROUS AT TIMES WITH VERY LOW VISIBILITY. ADDITIONALLY, BE AWARE THAT RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES WILL ALLOW ANY EARLIER WET ROADS TO REFREEZE QUICKLY. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WIDESPREAD BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW, WITH WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AT TIMES, ESPECIALLY OUTSIDE OF CITIES AND TOWNS. NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING TO 40 MPH INTO LATE AFTERNOON. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHEAST IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS WITH SIGNIFICANTLY LOWERED VISIBILITY, PARTICULARLY FOR OPEN AND UNSHELTERED AREAS OUTSIDE OF TOWNS. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO TONIGHT COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A BLIZZARD WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. FALLING OR BLOWING SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS AND POOR VISIBILITIES ARE LIKELY. THIS WILL LEAD TO WHITEOUT CONDITIONS, MAKING TRAVEL EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. DO NOT TRAVEL IF AT ALL POSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. &&