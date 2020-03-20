Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on April 12, 2018. Burr sold up to $1.5 million in stocks in mid-February, weeks before he warned a private group that the coronavirus was "akin to the 1918 pandemic" and warned it to rethink European travel. (Cheriss May/Sipa USA/TNS)