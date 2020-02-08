Weather Alert

...TRAVEL IMPACTS EXPECTED FROM LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY... .A WINTER STORM WILL PRODUCE A 6 TO 10 INCH BAND ACROSS MUCH OF THE AREA FROM LATE TONIGHT INTO SUNDAY. THERE MAY BE SOME ISOLATED HIGHER TOTALS. THE HIGHEST SNOWFALL TOTALS WILL BE ALONG AND NORTH OF THE INTERSTATE 90 CORRIDOR, WITH THE HEAVIEST FALLING SUNDAY MORNING WHEN HOURLY SNOW RATES WILL BE IN THE 1 TO 2 INCH RANGE. IN ADDITION, SOME LIGHT ICING IS POSSIBLE ACROSS PARTS OF NORTHEAST IOWA AND FAR SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN. TRAVEL WILL BE IMPACTED SUNDAY, SO THOSE WITH TRAVEL PLANS SHOULD PREPARE NOW AND ALTER OR DELAY IF POSSIBLE. KEEP UP TO DATE ON THE LATEST FORECASTS AND BE SURE TO CHECK ROAD CONDITIONS PRIOR TO ANY TRAVEL. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 8 TO 10 INCHES. MUCH OF THIS SNOW WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 4 AM AND 11 AM WHEN HOURLY SNOW RATES WILL BE IN THE 1 TO 2 INCH RANGE. THERE MAY BE A BRIEF PERIOD OF FREEZING DRIZZLE AS THE SNOW COME TO AN END ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DANGEROUS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&