U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned Americans on Sunday to brace for a hard week of coronavirus deaths.
"This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it's not going to be localized, it's going to be happening all over the country and I want America to understand that," Vice Admiral Jerome Adams said on "Fox News Sunday."
"I want Americans to understand that as hard as this week is going to be, there is a light at the end of the tunnel," Adams added.
President Trump echoed the surgeon general's comments a day earlier at Saturday's White House coronavirus briefing.
"This will be probably the toughest week between this week and next week, and there will be a lot of death, unfortunately, but a lot less death than if this wasn't done but there will be death," Trump said.
Adams, however, broke with Trump by asking for the eight governors who have not issued statewide stay-at-home orders to at least consider temporary measures. President Trump has so far refused to declare a nationwide lockdown.
"If you can't give us a month, give us a week ... give us what you can," Adams said.
Adams' remarks were more aligned with infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci who has wondered aloud about why the U.S. doesn't have a nationwide lockdown in place like so many other countries.
"If you look at what's going on in this country, I just don't understand why we're not doing that," Dr. Fauci said in a CNN interview.
Early Sunday, the death toll in the U.S. had reached at least 8,503 people with at least 312,245 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.
---
(c)2020 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.