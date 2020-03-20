U.S. President Donald Trump pauses during a Coronavirus Task Force news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, March 20, 2020. Americans will have to practice social distancing for at least several more weeks to mitigate U.S. cases of Covid-19, Anthony S. Fauci of the National Institutes of Health said today. (Al Drago/Pool/Abaca Press/TNS)