US-NEWS-CORONAVIRUS-USCANADA-BORDER-ABA

U.S. President Donald Trump greets Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 20, 2019. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS

 Olivier Douliery

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump announced the near closure of the Canadian border Wednesday, adding to severe coronavirus-related travel restrictions already affecting Asia and much of Europe.

"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!" Trump tweeted.

The president is expected to speak in detail at a news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

The travel restrictions show the fast-moving threat from the new strain of coronavirus have severely curtailed international travel. Trump has also discouraged non-essential domestic travel and has said he is considering actions that could halt it entirely.

The administration is currently negotiating with congress on a stimulus bill that could exceed $1 trillion, with a large portion devoted to the airline industry, one of the most battered segments of the coronavirus economy.

---

(c)2020 Los Angeles Times

Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What's your reaction?

0
0
0
0
0