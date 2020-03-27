The United States has surpassed Italy and China in having the most confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a global case tracker run by Johns Hopkins University.
As of Thursday afternoon, the United States was reporting more than 82,400 cases, above China's tally of more than 81,700 and Italy's count of more than 80,500.
Spain has recorded more than 56,000 cases. Worldwide, there are more than 526,000 cases. Italy still tops the list of countries with the most coronavirus deaths, reporting more than 8,200.
Spain has reported more than 4,100 deaths; and China, more than 3,200.The U.S. has reported more than 1,100 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.
