Our top stories from 2021

Rochester nursing home inspections reveal issues ranging from ‘minimal harm’ to ‘immediate jeopardy’ for residents

The Post Bulletin reviewed 226 pages of the most recent health inspection reports of seven local nursing homes. While most reports were classified as “minimal harm,” some reports were detailed as “immediate jeopardy to resident health or safety” or “actual harm.”

Olmsted County sheriff: ‘I was laughed at in my face’ when responding to issues at fair

The Olmsted County Fair closed early this year due to bad behavior and disrespect among youths. The Sheriff’s Office hopes next year’s fair looks different.

Igor Vovkovinskiy, Rochester’s tallest adopted son, dies at 38

Standing at 7 feet, 8 inches, Igor Vovkovinskiy was known as the tallest person in America and one of the tallest people in the world. Igor passed away at age 38 from heart disease, leaving behind a unique life story.

Beryl Novak has lived alone in his one-room deer shack for 44 years. That’s the way he likes it.

Since 1977 Beryl Novak has called the northern woods of Minnesota home. After purchasing 40 acres of land and moving a one-room shack to the site for deer hunting, Novak liked it so much he moved in for good.

John Titor, so far, withstands the test of time

20 years ago, the most famous “time traveler” of our generation lit up the internet. He said he came from the year 2036 to help save the world.

