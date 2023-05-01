“I knew 35 years was a good benchmark. If I failed to write it, I would have felt pretty bad. It was something I wanted to do.”

Seventeen-year-old Brayden Nelson died by suicide earlier this week. He was a junior at Fergus Falls High School and was a member of the Otters hockey and football teams.

An attorney faulted the health system for a breakdown in communication that led to an 8-day-old baby's permanent disability

Ebb and Flow Outdoors serves local renters as well as those as far as California and Arkansas. The more listing participants, the wider the selection.

Garrett Larson, owner of Ronnings in International Falls, Baudette, Thief River Falls and Roseau, was named the 2023 Minnesota Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The Duluth-headquartered retailer let go of staff across its corporate offices and field leadership positions April 18.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.