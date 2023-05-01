99¢/month for 3 months
Wednesday, May 3
PB STATE
Minnesota
Maurices lays off employees in Duluth corporate offices
The Duluth-headquartered retailer let go of staff across its corporate offices and field leadership positions April 18.
Minnesota
Northwest Minnesota business owner named Minnesota Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Garrett Larson, owner of Ronnings in International Falls, Baudette, Thief River Falls and Roseau, was named the 2023 Minnesota Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
May 01, 2023 11:30 AM
Minnesota
Minnesota couple launch peer-to-peer outdoor gear rental business
Ebb and Flow Outdoors serves local renters as well as those as far as California and Arkansas. The more listing participants, the wider the selection.
April 30, 2023 10:10 AM
Minnesota
Essentia Health ordered to pay NW Wis. family $19M for medical malpractice
An attorney faulted the health system for a breakdown in communication that led to an 8-day-old baby's permanent disability
April 29, 2023 01:00 PM
Latest Headlines
Minnesota
Fergus Falls hockey community puts sticks out for Brayden
Seventeen-year-old Brayden Nelson died by suicide earlier this week. He was a junior at Fergus Falls High School and was a member of the Otters hockey and football teams.
April 29, 2023 10:16 AM
·
By
Matt Henson
Minnesota
Minnesota algebra teacher self-publishes Algebra Code as he nears end of 35-year career
“I knew 35 years was a good benchmark. If I failed to write it, I would have felt pretty bad. It was something I wanted to do.”
April 28, 2023 02:00 PM
·
By
Julie Buntjer
Minnesota
Former Pequot Lakes police chief truly did serve and protect
Mark Forsberg was respected for the work he did.
April 28, 2023 11:00 AM
·
By
Travis G. Grimler
