Dr. Aleta Borrud, a former Mayo Clinic physician, has announced plans to run for state Senate District 26, setting up a DFL nomination battle with Tyrel Clark, a former Eyota mayor who announced his candidacy last week.
The eventual DFL nominee will run against GOP state Sen. Carla Nelson, a three-term incumbent.
"There is an urgency to address the needs of people in our district, whether it is the high cost of medications, economic insecurity, the climate crisis, gun safety, or the fact that our farmers and small businesses are struggling to to pay for health insurance," Borrud said in a statement.
Borrud stepped way from an 18-year career as a hospitalist and geriatrician four years ago and has been working as an organizer and activist, particularly on issues related to health care access for farmers.
She said farmers, small business owners and gig economy workers who get their health insurance on the individual market should be given a public option to make it more affordable for them.
"I think we need an option for people to buy into MinnesotaCare as one answer to the high cost of insurance," Borrud said, referring to the state's low-income health care program.
Borrud said she would also be a voice for a more inclusive Minnesota if elected. Such a message is all the more important at a time when people of different faiths and immigrants are being targeted, she said.
"When we hear from elected leaders that there isn't enough to provide for everyone's basic needs, people turn against one another," Borrud said. "Minnesota has abundant resources."
Borrud grew up in North Dakota and lived in Massachusetts, New York and North Carolina before moving to Rochester in 1993.