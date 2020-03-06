ST. PAUL -- Less than a month after its introduction, Matthew's Law was presented to legislators Thursday afternoon during a committee meeting at the Capitol.
The bill, HF 3117, seeks the creation of a model confidential informant use policy for law enforcement agencies across the state that would provide better protections for those who serve as informants, as well as require training for agencies that use them.
Introduced by Rep. Duane Quam, R-Byron, the bill bears the name of 32-year-old Matthew Klaus who died of a drug overdose while working as a confidential informant for the Rochester Police Department in March 2019. Matthew's parents, John and Denise Klaus, spearheaded the effort to get the legislation written and testified at Thursday's meeting of the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy Division.
"Denise and I want to acknowledge that the use of confidential informants is probably necessary for law enforcement," John Klaus told the committee. "We are not advocating to stop this process."
Almost by definition, confidential police informants have a dangerous job.
"We realize that law enforcement has a very difficult job and protecting our communities is vital," he said. "What we are asking for is that in exchange for the valuable services that they provide, law enforcement puts into place protections to help get the (confidential informant) into sobriety or be able to stay sober if that is what they choose. We believe this can be done without hindering law enforcement's ability to use them."
John told the committee that while he believes law enforcement understands how to provide physical safety for an informant during a controlled buy, he did not believe that safety with respect to relapse and sobriety was understood, if even a concern.
As written, the bill contains language that would allow for a confidential informant to consult with an advocate to better understand the risks they may be putting themselves in.
"It is not clear exactly where Matt was in his sobriety when he started working with RPD," John said. "He had certainly relapsed and with the advantage of hindsight, it was clear that he was worried that his ability to get back in recovery was in jeopardy.
"Allowing him to buy heroin, a process that puts heroin into his hands -- seems almost irresponsible now," he said. "If Matt had someone trained in addiction counseling helping him get through this, flags would have gone up and hopefully he would have received help."
With John holding up Matthew's picture to show the representatives, Denise told the committee "this is the face of a confidential informant."
She said that if there had been a policy written to protect the informant, Matthew might still be here today.
There was little discussion about the bill during the hearing. HF 3117 was the last on the agenda and was reached about 15 minutes before the conclusion of the meeting. Afterwards, John and Denise were able to speak with a few of the representatives on the committee as well as a law enforcement representative.
"There is a lot of good things in that policy," Brian P. Peters, Executive Director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, told the Post Bulletin after the hearing.
Peters said he was notified of the bill Thursday morning and had a chance to read it and discuss it with Quam before the hearing that afternoon. If the bill passes, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, which represents more than 10,000 law enforcement professionals across the state, would be one of the organizations consulted in the creation of a model policy.
“What I've seen in the bill, most agencies are doing that already,” Peters said after the hearing.
Peters said he looked forward to working with Quam on the bill and planned on providing the representative with copies of confidential informant policies from metro departments.
The bill was referred to the House Ways and Means Committee.