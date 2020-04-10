Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED SUNDAY INTO MONDAY... .HEAVY SNOW IS EXPECTED TO FALL ACROSS PARTS OF THE AREA STARTING SUNDAY AND CONTINUING INTO MONDAY. SNOWFALL RATES OF AN INCH PER HOUR OR HIGHER COULD OCCUR SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING ALLOWING THE SNOW TO QUICKLY ACCUMULATE. THE PROBABILITIES FOR SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF 6 INCHES OR MORE APPEAR HIGHEST FROM NORTH-CENTRAL IOWA ACROSS SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA INTO NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN. IN ADDITION, THIS WILL LIKELY BE A HEAVY, WET SNOW THAT COULD CAUSE PROBLEMS WITH ANY TEMPORARY TENTS THAT HAVE BEEN SET UP. SOME TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES COULD ALSO OCCUR. A PERIOD OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY FROM LATE SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO MONDAY. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW COULD ALSO OCCUR LATE SUNDAY AFTERNOON INTO MONDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&