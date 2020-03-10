U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn attended the Conservative Political Action Conference on two days last week, where an attendee infected with coronavirus interacted with a number of lawmakers.
Hagedorn has not been contacted by the CDC as someone who might have had contact with the infected person, a spokesperson for him said.
Jake Murphy, Hagedorn's communications director, said the 1st District congressman attended a CPAC reception on Wednesday evening and a media event on Friday.
The Centers for Disease Control and state health authorities have worked together to track down all the people who were in contact with the infected person. The CDC has not contacted Hagedorn, Murphy said.
"He feels great and he continues to perform all his duties," Murphy said.
Lawmakers Ted Cruz, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar and Doug Collins have been contacted about potential exposure at the event. All four said they are self-quarantining themselves.
Both Gaetz and Collins interacted with the president in between their exposure and being informed of it. On Monday evening, Trump's incoming chief of staff, Rep. Mark Meadows, who attended a White House meeting last week, announced he was under self-quarantine until Wednesday, even though he tested negative for the virus.
Hagedorn last month announced that he was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer last year and has been receiving care and immunotherapy at Mayo Clinic. The first-term congressman said he feels good and has been able to perform his job in Congress unimpeded.