State Rep. Jim Hagedorn is holding a town-hall-style phone call at 1:10 p.m. Friday.
The call will be dedicated solely to questions and concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Hagedorn plans to address federal relief, economic and public health impact, best practices for staying safe, and more.
To join the call, dial 877-229-8493, then enter the PIN, 118719. If you are unable to join the call but would like to submit a question, please email MN01JH.Outreach@mail.house.gov.
You may also call Hagedorn’s office at 202-225-2472 or visit his coronavirus page on his website, https://hagedorn.house.gov.