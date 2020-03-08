Acutely aware of the economic devastation that foreign livestock diseases, particularly African swine flu, could inflict on agriculture, a federal agriculture official told local producers that more safeguards and rapid response plans are being put in place.
"The goal is to keep out what's not here, and if it is here, to eradicate it, or if we can't, to contain it," Greg Ibach, U.S. Department of Agriculture undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs, told a group Saturday at the Minnesota Pork headquarters.
The visit was hosted by 1st District Congressman Jim Hagedorn, R-Blue Earth. He serves on the House Committees on Agriculture and Small Business. The discussion centered on swine flu but also touched on avian flu and foot-and-mouth disease.
This week the USDA secretary announced new policies to react if a new disease is detected in America.
When a disease is detected, the secretary will declare an extraordinary emergency, which will be nationwide rather than state by state.
There will be an automatic 72-hour stop on any transporting of animals while the agency traces exposure. Transportation will then be opened in "safe zones."
And plans will be implemented to destroy and dispose of affected animals on the farm rather than being transported to limit exposure.
Finally, the government will reimburse farmers for disinfecting their facilities.
Hagedorn noted that if African swine flu hits, it won't just affect hog producers but will ripple through all of agriculture and hit Main Street businesses.
Garrett Luthens of Minnesota Milk agreed: "If anyone goes down, we all go down."
Ibach said USDA is working with pharmaceutical makers on promising vaccines for African swine flu and foot-and-mouth disease.
Prior to the meeting, Hagedorn and Ibach toured Compart hog farm near Nicollet. Jim Compart said he felt consoled by the safeguards the USDA is putting in place and said farmers need to do their part.
"We have to be aware of our individual operations and what we bring in and out."
He and other producers told Ibach that beyond disease, they need the USDA to do a better job at providing accurate weekly marketing reports on the number of hogs raised, sold, exported and what they sold for. Ibach admitted the marketing reports had weaknesses but said there have been improvements made recently.
A representative of a company that makes over-the-counter veterinary salves told Ibach that his company has had to deal with fewer unnecessary regulations since President Trump took office. He said they are a low-risk manufacturer but in the past had to needlessly jump through regulatory hoops.
China has lost millions of pigs in outbreaks of African swine flu, pushing its pork prices to record highs, forcing purchases of costly imports and roiling global meat markets.
The United States, the top pork-exporting nation with 77.3 million hogs, could see the industry devastated if the disease arrives here.
America has stepped up precautions, including adding more pork-smelling beagles at airports to sniff out pork sandwiches or other pork people may try to bring into the country.
African swine fever has spread to Southeast Asia and eastern Europe, with cases found in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Korea, Myanmar, the Philippines, Poland, Belgium and Bulgaria.
Meanwhile, Taiwan and other countries have been dealing with highly pathogenic H5N5 avian flu outbreaks that have been killing poultry since September 2019.
Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral disease that causes illness in cows, pigs, sheep, goats, deer, and other animals with divided hooves. The disease has appeared worldwide and can spread quickly, causing significant economic losses for producers.
---
(c)2020 The Free Press (Mankato, Minn.)
Visit The Free Press (Mankato, Minn.) at www.mankatofreepress.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.