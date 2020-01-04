State Sen. Dave Senjem of Rochester was 12 years old when his dad died by suicide.
More than 65 years later, Senjem can still recall rushing to the Hayfield car dealership that his dad, Howard, owned and where he had taken his belt, looped it around a bathroom door handle and hanged himself.
Senjem might have ran or ridden his bike the three blocks to the dealership. He doesn't remember. But one of the last searing images of that horrific day was his dad resting on the floor, his head propped up on a telephone directory.
Nearly two years since earmarking $30 million for six mental health crisis centers, state Sen. Dave Senjem is dismayed at the snail's pace at which they are being brought online.
"I walked in and saw him on the floor dead," Senjem said. "That's pretty profound for a 12-year-old."
For decades afterwards, he didn't talk about the incident.
But Senjem's exposure to mental illness made him a keen and sympathetic listener when the subject arose, as it did several years ago at a Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce round table. The government forum is held the first Monday of every month and brings together community leaders to talk about developments in Rochester.
At this meeting, the subject turned to the pervasiveness of mental illness. A Mayo Clinic representative was talking about how the clinic had been forced to turn Saint Marys hospital exam rooms into sleeping quarters for a dozen people with mental illnesses; they had nowhere else to go.
As the talk progressed around the table, it became clear that there wasn't a sector of the community that wasn't affected by mental illness. Leaders for law enforcement, higher education, K-12, Olmsted County — they all had their stories about its challenges.
It dawned on Senjem not only how pervasive the problem was, but how uniquely placed he was to do something about it. As chairman of the Senate Capital Investment Committee, Senjem plays an influential role in steering hundreds of millions of dollars into state building projects.
His idea: To build a network of mental health crisis centers across the state that would serve as a "front door" for people in need of counseling and support services.
"I don't know if I can solve anything, but I can build things," he said.
Senjem's advocacy helped secure $30 million in funding for six mental health crisis centers, one of which is being built in Rochester, and another $30 million for supportive housing for people with mental illnesses. He wants this year's bonding bill to contain a similar sum for mental health infrastructure.
He said the crisis centers address a problem that the state created when it closed many of the state hospitals that served people with mental illnesses in the 1980s. At the time, the move was seen in a humanitarian light. The state wanted to stop segregating and warehousing people with mental illnesses.
But the move ended up eliminating thousands of beds for people with mental illnesses and left them with few places to go.
Paul Fleissner, Olmsted County deputy administrator, said it wasn't necessarily wrong to close the state hospitals, but the approach taken by the state afterward was.
"They promised to move resources they were spending on state hospitals to the community," he said. "Unfortunately, they gave us a fraction of the dollars. And so the default ended up being emergency rooms and jails."
Facing the past
To be an effective advocate, Senjem realized he would have to dredge up memories that had been buried for decades.
"I could have never done this five years ago," he said. "If I'm going to speak about this with some degree of credibility, I had to expose myself that I had lived this stuff."
Today, the Republican legislator has become the foremost legislative advocate for Minnesotans struggling with mental illness. In November, Senjem was recognized as "Legislator of the Year" by the National Association of Mental Illness — Minnesota (NAMI), the nation's largest mental health organization.
Senjem said he was aware of his dad's struggles growing up but he never imagined the possibility of his dad killing himself. That mystery endures to this day. How could someone who seemingly had everything to live for end his life?
In fact, both his dad and mom were institutionalized for periods of time with mental illness diagnoses.
His mom, Hazel, was treated for paranoid schizophrenia and received shock treatments. When in the grip of her delusions, her maternal tendency to be protective of her children would twist itself into paranoia that someone was out to hurt her and her children.
With the advent of drug treatments, Senjem's mom was able to get a measure of relief from her illness, but her delusions never completely went away.
"It was like you had your mother and then you had this other mother that came along," Senjem said. "She would become another person."
But in his eyes, his parents' struggles with mental illness did not define them. He said his own sense of public service came partly from his dad, who served as Hayfield mayor and also ran unsuccessfully for the Legislature.
After shutting down the dealership at night, Senjem's dad would go out with him to fill potholes in the street. In the winter, they helped snowplow the streets.
"He taught me to give back," Senjem said.
Yet this same successful businessman and community leader would fall prey to what Senjem called his "demons," "sitting in his chair, staring at things, just not being communicative."
Senjem said he sees his work on behalf of people with mental illnesses as honoring his father. He still cherishes a photo of himself and his two sisters as children on which his dad wrote, "The best little kids in the world." But the manner of his death and the reasons behind it will always remain a mystery.
"I'll never understand. I'm not meant to understand why he did it," Senjem said, looking back on his dad's suicide more than 65 years ago. "It's impossible based on what I knew as a 12-year-old. I can understand if you don't have anything to live for. He had everything to live for."