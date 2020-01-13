Weather Alert

...SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE TONIGHT... .A BAND OF SNOW WILL MOVE ACROSS THE AREA TONIGHT AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FOLLOWED BY FREEZING DRIZZLE AND FOG. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS WILL RANGE FROM AROUND AN INCH UP TO 3 INCHES. THE HIGHER SNOWFALL TOTALS WILL BE OVER PORTIONS OF WESTERN IN NORTH-CENTRAL WISCONSIN. AN AREA OF FREEZING DRIZZLE AND FOG IS EXPECTED TO FORM BEHIND THE SNOW. THIS FREEZING DRIZZLE AND FOG MAY CONTINUE UNTIL LATE TONIGHT WITH A LIGHT GLAZE UP TO A FEW HUNDREDTHS OF AN INCH OF ICE ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE. THE COMBINATION OF SNOW AND FREEZING DRIZZLE IS EXPECTED TO CREATE SLIPPERY DRIVING CONDITIONS THAT MAY LAST LONG ENOUGH TO IMPACT THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES AND A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE ACCUMULATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&