U.S. Rep. Angie Craig will hold her first town hall meeting of the new year at Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School in Zumbrota.
The meeting will take place at 11 am. Saturday, Jan. 18. The high school is located at 705 Mill St., Zumbrota. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. This will be Craig's 13th town hall since taking office last year.
Craig has pledged to hold one town hall-style meeting with a question-and-answer period at least once a month. Craig has introduced 17 bills and co-sponsored 339 additional bills.