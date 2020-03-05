'Don't just throw them in there and throw them away'
Almost by definition, confidential police informants have a dangerous job.
Doing business with suspected drug dealers or other criminals to aid a police investigation is inherently risky work.
Can and should police departments and other law enforcement agencies do more to make the informant’s job safer?
That’s a question the Minnesota Legislature is being asked to consider with the introduction of HF 3117, a bill better known as Matthew’s Law. Rep. Duane Quam, R-Byron, authored the bill, which was introduced on Feb. 11.
Named for Matthew Klaus, who died in 2019 from a drug overdose while working as a Rochester police informant, the bill was scheduled to be discussed in the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy Division committee this past week.
The bill would require the state peace officers regulatory agency to develop a model policy guiding the use of confidential informants that focus on preserving an individual’s rights and on protecting them, legally and personally, as they serve law enforcement. It also would require that those who use informants are properly trained.
"We know the police department has a tough job. We know that the police can't infiltrate the things so you are kind of left with the addicts,” said John Klaus, Matthew’s father. “Nobody is saying don't use the addicts. All we are asking for is to treat an addict as a vulnerable adult and give them resources, give them something that is consistent with the value they add to the community."
"Don't just throw them in there and throw them away," said Denise Klaus, Matthew’s mother.
Most if not all law enforcement agencies in the state likely already have policies, but Matthew’s Law focuses more on the rights and protections afforded to a confidential informant, especially one who may struggle with substance use disorder.
Creation of a model policy
Under the bill, the model policy must include at a minimum 17 items, including the exclusion of an informant from engaging in a controlled buy or sale of a controlled substance if they are receiving treatment for substance abuse or have experienced a drug overdose within the past year.
The Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) does not currently have a policy, mandated or otherwise, regarding confidential informants, nor is there mandated training on the topic, according to interim executive director Erik Misselt. The issue is briefly mentioned in the learning objectives in pre-service training, but not in a comprehensive way suggested by the bill.
The POST Board is an occupational regulatory agency that is responsible for licensing active full-time and part-time peace officers. The board has the legislative authority to adopt administrative rules that have the force and effect of law, rules that enable the board to establish policies and standards to which all licensees must adhere, according to the POST Board's website.
If passed as first drafted, the bill would require the POST Board by year's end to create a seven-hour (or longer) course of classroom and skills-based training based on the policies and procedures of the model confidential information policy.
At that point, a person would not be eligible to take the peace officer licensing examination or the part-time peace officer licensing examination unless they have received the training. Already-sworn officers that may be involved in working with confidential informants must also complete at least seven hours of classroom and skills-based training every five years, according to the bill.
'They want to make a difference'
The sole author on the bill, Quam said he received an email last year from Klaus’ parents and put them in touch with a revisor -- a person who helps draft policy.
He said he felt it was important Denise and John drove the discussion on creating the bill. His main activity was to facilitate the possibility of going forward and having something good come out of Matthew’s death.
"They are very interested in doing something to make it better,” Quam said. “They want to make a difference and I applaud them ... It's a difficult time, so I thought it would be good for them and also it's a subject that would be appropriate to have discussed and addressed to try and prevent or lessen the possibility for the next tragedy."
The bill was scheduled to be discussed at Thursday’s meeting of the Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Finance and Policy Division. HF 3117 was one of six bills on the day’s schedule.
“There are opportunities in time, generally prodded by events, that cause us to look at and review how we do things and try to improve and make those policies and procedures better,” Quam said. “This facilitates the discussion: How can we do this better? A guideline from 20 years ago may be just fine or maybe some realities have changed and it needs some tweaking and improvement. If we don't talk about it, we never look at it and review it.”
The law mandates that by Jan. 1, 2021, the POST Board shall adopt a model policy addressing the use of confidential informants by law enforcement. “The model policy must establish policies and procedures for the recruitment, control, and use of confidential informants,” the proposed bill reads.
Such a policy would be developed in consultation with representatives from a number of statewide law enforcement agencies and organizations as well as treatment centers for substance abuse, and mental health organizations.
The model policy would be required to include a number of items, including:
- Maintaining an emergency contact for the informant in the event of the informant's physical or mental harm or death.
- Creating a process to advise a confidential informant of conditions, restrictions, and procedures associated with participating in the agency's investigative or intelligence gathering activities.
- Mandating consideration of an informant's diagnosis of mental illness, substance abuse, or disability, and history of mental illness, substance abuse, or disability.
- Establishing a process of referral of prospective and current confidential informants who are known to be substance abusers or to be at risk for substance abuse to prevention or treatment services.
- And establishing a code of reasonable protective measures for confidential informants when law enforcement knows of a risk or threat of harm to them.
Laws born out of tragedy
At least two other states have passed legislation on confidential informants.
Florida passed Rachel’s Law in 2009. The bill was named after 23-year-old Rachel Hoffman, who was killed while working as an informant for the Tallahassee Police Department. Hoffman was taking part in what was described as the biggest buy-bust in the department’s memory and tasked with purchasing ecstasy, cocaine and a handgun. Her body was found in a ditch some 36 hours after police lost sight of her during the controlled buy.
“I applaud Minnesota for reacting to the tragic death of Matthew Klaus. I don’t know if this would have prevented his death, but this will prevent deaths,” Florida attorney Lance Block said. Block represented Hoffman’s parents and helped put together the law.
Looking at the proposed Matthew’s Law, Block said he liked the emphasis it has on the involvement of the substance abuse and mental health community. Block said he really respected the exclusion from informant work for substance abusers or people with mental health issues while they are in treatment.
“If somebody is not mentally fit or if there is a question about the mental fitness or emotional stability, they should not be allowed to use those people to go undercover,” Block said. “They would not use their own officers to go undercover if they had questions about the mental illness or emotional stability of their own.”
“They should have that same sense of responsibility to protecting the mentally ill or drug abusers in society,” Block said.
In North Dakota, lawmakers passed Andrew’s Law in 2017. That law was named after 20-year-old Andrew Sadek. In 2014, Sadek was working with law enforcement as a confidential drug informant when he was found in a river tethered to a backpack full of rocks, and with a gunshot wound to his head. While it was never definitively proven that Sadek’s death was a result of his work as a confidential informant, his parents believed that to have been the case.
For the Klaus family, the policy wasn’t made out of anger. John said he doesn’t blame the narcotics officer Matthew was working with and believes the officer genuinely thought Matthew was doing OK. He said for him, passing the bill is a no-brainer.
“I don't know how anyone could be against this. We are not asking for (police) to put the person on the police payroll at $100,000 a year,” he said. “It's basically -- provide mental health services, do a good job screening people, keeping track of people -- just realizing that a human being's life is at stake."
Klaus isn’t naive, though. He knows there may be some pushback from law enforcement. The Post Bulletin reached out to the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association about the proposed legislation. The chiefs group declined to comment and the sheriff's group did not respond.
The Klauses will keep up their advocacy work.
“The biggest thing, we want to see change,” Denise said. “Things need to be better for the people … I don't want other people to have to go through what we have gone through.”
N.D. law a 'Bill of Rights of dealing with confidential informants'
Nearly three years after North Dakota college student Andrew Sadek was found dead after working as a confidential police informant, the North Dakota Legislature passed a bill bearing his name.
House Bill 1221, known as "Andrew's Law," was signed into law in April 2017. It requires police to provide confidential informants with certain information before utilizing them for undercover operations.
The law has two main prongs -- training for law enforcement and the rights of confidential informants.
“I see Andrew's Law sort of as a Bill of Rights of dealing with confidential informants,” North Dakota attorney Tatum O’Brien said. “There are limitations for law enforcement. There are limitations on how they can use them and then there are also things that at minimum, the confidential informant should expect or be told about.”
“That was the problem the Sadeks had all along with this, that Andrew wasn't told about getting a lawyer,” she said. “He was told not to tell anybody or basically everything would be terrible. There was just a lot of things he didn't know. He didn't know his options.”
Andrew became an informant under a deal he made to avoid felony charges for allegedly selling $80 worth of marijuana to informants on campus. The 20-year-old was two weeks from graduating from the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton when he disappeared. That was in May 2014.
He was found two months later with a gunshot wound to his head and a backpack full of rocks tied around him. His parents do not believe he killed himself. An autopsy was not able to determine whether his death was a suicide or homicide.
O’Brien, of O’Keeffe O’Brien Lyson Foss Attorneys in Fargo, is one of the attorneys that worked with Andrew’s family to pass the law. Andrew’s family also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Richland County and a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy in 2016 but the case was dismissed in May. The family told the West Fargo Pioneer in June that they planned to appeal the decision to the North Dakota Supreme Court.
Just as Rachel’s Law didn’t pass as introduced, Andrew’s Law, too, was subject to compromise and change before it was signed into law by the North Dakota governor.
The bill requires training for law enforcement before using confidential informants and mandates that the Peace Officers Standards and Training Board write rules that provide "reasonable protective measures" for confidential informants. It also requires a written agreement with informants, which makes it clear that they can speak with an attorney or stop working as an informant at any time. It prohibits those under age 15 from being confidential informants and has limitations for juveniles 15 and older. It also prohibits campus police from using confidential informants.
In addition, the legislation requires the attorney general to authorize an independent investigation if a confidential informant dies.
At the time it passed, family attorney Tim O'Keeffe told the Grand Forks Herald that Andrew’s family members were pleased that many of the protections they advocated for are now included in the final version of the bill.
“The Sadeks just wanted something in place to where this wouldn't happen to somebody else's kid,” O’Brien said, “and they were very, very happy that we are able to change the law and get that in place.”
Florida law on confidential informants believed to be first in nation
A year after the murder of a Florida State University graduate who was working as a confidential police informant, the Florida Legislature took action and enacted a bill believed to be the first in the nation to protect confidential informants.
Twenty-three-year-old Rachel Hoffman was murdered on May 7, 2008, while taking part in an undercover buy. A year to the day later, the governor of Florida signed Rachel’s Law.
When he began working with Rachel’s family to write legislation, Florida attorney Lance Block said he didn’t realize how widespread the practice of using confidential informants was, and “how reckless and cavalier law enforcement could be with civilians.”
For law enforcement, undercover work can be one of the most dangerous types of police work. Yet it is a rare category of police work that involves civilian participants.
“We don’t use civilians to write traffic tickets or help direct traffic at a college football game here in Tallahassee, but we send them out to these highly dangerous drug deals,” Block said.
Block said around 200 people attended the first committee meeting that took up the bill. The vast majority of those, he said, were law enforcement officers in uniform. The initial version of Rachel’s Law caused a stir among the law enforcement community. What ended up passing was a compromise bill.
The law explicitly states that a person who is requested to serve as a confidential informant is provided an opportunity to consult with legal counsel upon request before they agree to perform any activities as a confidential informant. However, it does not also create a right to publicly funded legal counsel.
“Rachel Hoffman had no understanding what her rights were,” Block said.
Meeting with an attorney, or at a minimum being informed that a person has a right to meet with an attorney, will ensure that when someone consents to becoming a confidential informant, they do so knowingly and that they understand the risks and the possible rewards of doing so, according to Block.
The law also states that when a law enforcement agency uses confidential informants, policies and procedures to assess the suitability of using a person as a confidential informant must include a minimum of eight factors listed in the law. The factors include consideration whether the person is a substance abuser or has a history of substance abuse or is in a court-supervised drug treatment program; the risk of physical harm to the person or his or her immediate family; and the person’s age and maturity.
“The safety of the people involved takes precedence over a drug bust and there is language in Rachel's Law,” Block said. “That has to be written into every policy and procedure in every police department that elects to use civilians to provide confidential information.”
An effort in 2015 to amend Rachel’s Law and add further protections was unsuccessful.