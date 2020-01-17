ZUMBROTA — Blame it on the snow. U.S. Rep. Angie Craig's town hall meeting scheduled for Saturday at Zumbota-Mazeppa High School has been postponed a week.
As part of her efforts to hold town hall meetings across her district, Craig, who represents Minnesota's second congressional district, which includes all of Goodhue and Wabasha counties, will host her 13th town hall since taking office last January beginning at 11 a.m. – doors open at 10:30 a.m. – on Jan. 25 at Z-M High School, 705 Mill St., Zumbrota.
"After hearing from constituents at 12 town hall meetings across the district in 2019, Rep. Craig looks forward to continuing the conversation in Goodhue County on issues facing Minnesota families," read a statement from her congressional office.
The statement touted the fact that Craig has introduced 17 bills since taking her seat in the U.S. House in January 2019. She has also co-sponsored another 330 bills.
Since being elected, Craig has stated that conducting at least one town hall public meeting a month in her district, which also includes Scott and Dakota counties, is a goal of hers.