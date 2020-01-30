Out to tout successes from 2019 and pitch his $2.03 billion bonding budget for 2020, Gov. Tim Walz stopped by the Post Bulletin Wednesday morning while in town for the Children's Cabinet meeting at John Marshall High School.
Walz said his 2020 focus will look at investing in Minnesota's resources for the future. That means education – from K-12 to the University of Minnesota – water infrastructure, transportation and housing.
"The University of Minnesota has a $7.1 billion backlog in maintenance," Walz said. "The state's roads and bridges, not counting local ones, is over $18 billion."
With those and other areas needing investment, he said the state needs to take advantage of its AAA bond rating and low interest rates to finance improvements across the state.
Walz said the state could borrow up to $3.9 billion and still afford the debt service, according to bond rating entities. But he weighed the $5.3 billion in requests against what could be borrowed and what he felt could reasonably be passed by the Legislature.
Before he had outlined details of his plan, Republicans in the Minnesota Senate were calling for half his recommended bonding budget.
"They said, 'Well, we really don't want to spend more than a billion," the governor said. "They said that before I gave them any of the projects, before I told them what any of them were."
Walz said he's particularly frustrated with the amount spent on transportation, saying Minnesotans today pay less than any generation that came before them.
Wastewater Treatment
Walz's bonding budget calls for $300 million in spending for wastewater treatment, but none of that would go to two high-profile projects in Southeast Minnesota. The city of Austin asked for $7.5 million in bonding funds to upgrade its wastewater plant. Meanwhile, Oronoco, the largest unsewered city in Minnesota, is asking for $20.384 million to construct a regional wastewater treatment plant.
Walz said all wastewater projects were scored on a rubric that included things such as discharge, local financial input and public comment. That rubric is available on the governor's website for anyone to see.
"I am looking at this over two bienniums," he said. "Our goal is to start clearing off that queue, start attacking that, basically, $5.3 billion in requests that were out there. We only funded 40 percent of them. That's all we could do."
Walz did say he's the first governor to include those local bonding requests in his own budget because he wants to be honest about what he feels should be spent. However, he said, the money for wastewater infrastructure is just a start in what's really needed.
"That $300 million on water treatment is scratching the surface," he said.
As A Former Teacher ...
Walz also discussed a problem in Minnesota education that, he said, has far-reaching impacts across the state in areas of housing, criminal justice reform and training the workforce for the next 20 years.
"We do a fantastic job and rank very highly on outcomes, achievements if our students are white," said Walz, a former teacher during his time in Mankato. "If they're not (white), we do very poorly."
With forecasts estimating that 70 percent of Minnesota's workforce will "come from communities of color," he said now is the time to fix the problems that plague minority education in the state. Those problems include everything from unequal discipline for children of color to lack of access to adequate housing in minority communities.
Walz said the uproar over a change to the state constitution suggested by Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and former Supreme Court Justice Alan Page shouldn't focus on whether the change is about vouchers or not.
Kashkari and Page have said the wording that the state provide a "uniform system of public schools" should be changed to say, "All children have a fundamental right to a quality public education that fully prepares them."
He's Got Amy's Back
With politics kicking into high gear for the 2020 presidential election, Walz said he'll be in Mason City, Iowa, to stump for his friend Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
Walz said he's been with Klobuchar since she announced her candidacy because, "I think her tone is exactly right. I think she provides that pragmatic, effective voice."
He also plans to work to keep Minnesota in the Democratic column when it comes to presidential balloting.
"I think Minnesotans like the work that we're doing," he said. "They like the tone that we're bringing."