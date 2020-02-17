Weather Alert

...SNOW, HAZARDOUS TRAVEL DEVELOPING THIS AFTERNOON... .ONE AREA OF SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN INTO NORTHEAST IOWA THROUGH MID AFTERNOON, WHILE ADDITIONAL SNOW DEVELOPS OVER THE REMAINDER OF SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA AND NORTHEAST IOWA THROUGH SUNSET. PERIODS OF SNOW ARE THEN EXPECTED TO WORK EAST INTO THE EVENING, ENDING IN MOST AREAS BY MIDNIGHT. SNOW MAY BE MIXED WITH SLEET OR RAIN AT TIMES IN AREAS WHERE TEMPERATURES ARE NEAR OR ABOVE FREEZING, WITH TOTAL SNOWFALL ACCUMULATION OF 2 TO 5 INCHES EXPECTED BY LATE EVENING. THE BULK OF THE SNOW WILL FALL FROM MID AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTING THE EVENING COMMUTE FOR AREAS NEAR AND WEST OF THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. IF YOU PLAN TO TRAVEL LATER TODAY INTO THIS EVENING, BE AWARE THAT ROADS WILL QUICKLY BECOME SNOW-COVERED AND SLICK. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...PERIODS OF SNOW DEVELOPING THIS AFTERNOON, HEAVIEST FROM MID AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATION OF 2 TO 5 INCHES, HIGHEST ACROSS NORTHEAST IOWA AND FAR SOUTHERN MINNESOTA. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST IOWA AND SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&