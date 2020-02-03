An Austin man who worked as a controller for Somerby Golf Course in Byron has been charged with multiple felony counts in the theft of nearly $500,000 from the club.
Gordon Craig Perkins, 63, of Austin used a combination of improper petty cash and illegal credit card use to bilk the golf course out of the money, according to the criminal complaint. He has been charged with 15 theft by swindle and other felony counts. Perkins had been employed at the club since 2011.
Golf club managers first became aware of improper credit card use when they discovered a number of unauthorized charges on three company credit cards issued through Sam's Club, the complaint states.
Examples of the unauthorized charges included purchases of groceries, appliances and auto repairs; payment of dental and medical bills; and charges at local nails salons, restaurants, air travel, hotels, car rentals and monthly mobile phone services for his family.
The complaint states that when the golf course manager and vice president confronted Perkins, laying out all the credit card statements on a table, Perkins admitted to the theft and apologized. He said he did not know why he did it, and "that he just made a bad decision."
Perkins said he would reimburse Somerby for the unauthorized charges and wrote a check for $75,000. But the check bounced, the complaint states. Somerby terminated him the day he was confronted.
Somerby Golf Club general manager Jason Stumpf declined to comment for this story. Calls to Perkins' phone were not answered.
Perkins also used the club's petty cash account to make unauthorized purchases. Perkins, the complaint states, was the keeper of the cash box and doled out cash to members or employees when it was needed.
The account was typically used to reimburse employees for minor expenses such as a uniform item or to advance cash to club members upon request (the practice ended in 2017 after the club installed an ATM). Usually, only a few hundred dollars a month was kept in the petty cash account.
But an accountant, comparing a member sales ledger with payments made to the petty cash account, discovered that the petty cash account was reimbursed for much more cash than was reflected on the member sales ledger. It was also discovered that many of the claims for reimbursement did not have a receipt.
Altogether, Perkins is alleged to have defrauded Somerby of $347,610 through improper credit card use and $120,895 from the club's petty cash account for a total of $468,505. Perkins is alleged to have committed these financial crimes over a three-year period from November 2016 to April 2019, the complaint states.
"He used his position of authority and trust to take money from the club, and now he's got to answer for it," Olmsted County Sheriff's Captain Scott Behrns said.
Behrns said that Perkins has a history of this kind of behavior and served time in Missouri for a similar crime.
Perkins is scheduled to appear in Olmsted County District on March 5. He has not been arrested and remains free, but was personally served with a summons. Behrns said law enforcement discussed whether to arrest him or not, but decided not to.
"If he doesn't appear, we will get a warrant and we'll go find him," Behrns said. "It's a ton of money, but it's money. Let's keep jail for the violent offenders."