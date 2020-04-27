While some correctional facilities in the U.S. have become a hotbed of transmission for the coronavirus, the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center has not yet reported a case.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson told the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners early last week that they have not had anyone in custody test positive for the coronavirus, nor has a staff member.
“We’ve had some concerns,” he said Friday. “We’ve had people come in that are sick but determined to just have a common cold or are just not taking care of themselves well, which is a concern because when people come, we don’t get a choice generally of who we can take in and who we don’t.”
Torgerson said new arrivals to the jail are quarantined for 14 days regardless of whether they show symptoms.
However, many people who are arrested are not being held in jail for that entire quarantine period, because most of them are released on some type of bail or conditions at their first appearance in court shortly after their arrest.
Graham Briggs, the director of Public Health for Olmsted County, said late last week that his department is not aware of any cases in any correctional facilities in the county. Briggs’ office is, in part, responsible for “contact tracing” when someone receives a positive COVID-19 test.
He said a corrections investigation wouldn’t be that dissimilar from any other investigation. The goal is to identify who may have had close contact with the person found to have the coronavirus and then notify those people.
A spokeswoman for the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed that if someone tests positive, a contact investigation would be done, which would include reaching out to a jail or another congregate-care facility to alert them to possible exposure. MDH would then work with that facility to identify high-risk populations, which would then be tested.
While the state’s Department of Corrections posts testing numbers on its website, MDH said it had no plans to add jails and correctional facilities to its website because identifying the facility could lead back to identifying an individual, because the numbers are so low.
The Hennepin County Jail is one of the few, if not only, county-run correctional facilities in the state to post COVID-19 testing information on its website. Numbers posted to the website Friday stated that 123 total tests had been performed and that while there were currently no people in the jail with a positive test, there had been six total positive tests from that total to date.